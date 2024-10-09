Where to pick — and celebrate — fresh apples in North Georgia this fall

Start planning an apple picking trip now; all the orchards listed are open but the best apples are found before the season ends in November. Note that there is a separate fee for apples picked at each orchard.

Mercier Orchards. With more than eight decades of harvesting experience, this fourth-generation family-owned Blue Ridge orchard offers “U-pick” apples — visitors ride a tractor through the orchards with a bag and pick as many apples as they desire. Currently, Topaz and Braeburn apples are available, and orchard staff often provide recipe tips based on the type of apples selected. Additionally, visitors can stop by the bakery for made-to-order breakfast, fried apple pies, apple cider doughnuts and the pies of the month (October’s is cranberry apple pecan). Weather permitting, the U-pick apple experience is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays to Sundays. Admission includes the tractor tour and bag for picking apples. $10 per person; free for age 2 and under. 8660 Blue Ridge Drive, Blue Ridge. 706-632-3411, mercier-orchards.com

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Georgia Apple Festival / Outlive Creative Credit: Photo courtesy of the Georgia Apple Festival / Outlive Creative

Georgia Apple Festival. This Ellijay outdoor festival will feature a slew of apples from nearby orchards, plus more than 300 vendors offering handcrafted items such as home decor pieces and furniture; art and jewelry (many will demonstrate their craft). The festival also presents live music and an array of fair food including favorites such as apple dumplings, funnel cakes and more. Children can enjoy rock climbing, camel and pony rides, inflatable bouncy houses and train rides. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 12-13 and 19-20. $10 per person; free for 12 and under. Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds, 1729 S. Main St., Ellijay. 706-635-7400, georgiaapplefestival.org

Hillcrest Orchards. Through November, this family-owned farm in Ellijay offers visitors the opportunity to pick their own apples daily and partake in a variety of activities. Guests receive a bag to pick seasonal apples, which may include Rome, Honey Crisp, Gala, Gold Rush, Pink Lady, Golden Delicious and others at the orchards or in the market. Apple cider doughnuts and fried apple pies are available. General admission includes access to a petting farm, playground, ball zone, cornhole, zipper swings, trike rides, cow milking and swinging pig races. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. in October; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in November. $14 per person (walking age and up) on weekdays; $22 on weekends. 9696 GA-52, Ellijay. 706-273-3838, hillcrestorchards.net

Red Apple Barn. Potentially avoid crowds at this Ellijay orchard by making an appointment to pick apples, with varieties including Crimson Crisp, Granny Smith, Yates and EverCrisp. Visitors who want to shop for ready-to-purchase apples in bins — and fresh farm apple goods including cider, fritters, bread, candied apple pies and butter — can visit the farm store. Admission also includes a tractor ride, a cup of apple cider and a doughnut, flowers and tire swinging. Additionally, visits to the pumpkin patch are also available. A dozen pumpkin varieties are featured, along with traditional jack-o’-lantern pumpkins, through October only. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays; 1-5:30 p.m. Sundays through December. $11.25 per person; free, 2 and younger. 3379 Tails Creek Road, Ellijay. 706-635-5898, redapplebarn.com

The Folk Collaborative. Pick your preferred apples, enjoy a farm tour to learn the life of a farmer and stop by Mae’s Kitchen for baked goods including sandwiches and soups and breads and pastries — hearty meals and desserts perfect for autumn. Make the most of the trip to McCaysville by visiting when workshops, including cider making and basket weaving, are offered. $5 per person; free, 3 and younger. $6 (quarter-peck) to $55 (bushel) for U-pick apples, $5 for wagon rides. 2984 Mobile Road, McCaysville. 706-492-7753, thefolkcollaborative.com

R and A Orchards. Make it a family (or date) day and head to this Ellijay orchard, which is open year-round with a bakery, café and a market that offers dozens of eponymous products including apple syrup, barbecue sauce and relish. Through October, visitors can pick apples; create custom flower bouquets with zinnias, sunflowers and wildflowers from the flower field; and take a tractor tour through the orchard’s 160 acres. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends in October. $6 per person; free, 2 and younger. 5505 GA-52, Ellijay. 706-273-3821, randorchards.com