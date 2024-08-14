Food & Dining

Rwby closes in Midtown, with Mexican restaurant La Santa to take over the space

The renovated bar at Rwby has a softer, more playful feel than its predecessor, the Lawrence. Nov. 13, 2023 (Credit: Courtesy of Rwby)

Credit: Rwby

Credit: Rwby

The renovated bar at Rwby has a softer, more playful feel than its predecessor, the Lawrence. Nov. 13, 2023 (Credit: Courtesy of Rwby)
By
0 minutes ago

Rwby, which replaced the Lawrence in Midtown less than a year ago, has closed, with Mexican restaurant La Santa Tacos & Bar set to take over the space this fall.

The deal was brokered by Steve Josovitz of the Schumacher Group, who represented the seller.

Darren Carr and Eric Simpkins of Big Citizen restaurant group, partnered with restaurant consultant Jason Cott when they opened Rwby at 905 Juniper St. in October 2023. The restaurant featured an eclectic menu of Mediterranean-influenced dishes including roasted carrot dip, harissa fried chicken and peach labneh toast.

Carr and Simpkins, who also own Bon Ton and the Waiting Room in Midtown, closed the Lawrence in early 2023 after nearly 11 years. They did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s request for information on the closures.

Mixologist Jesus Perez is partnering with his friends Fernando Jimenez and Pablo Casas on La Santa, which Perez said is a tribute to his hometown of Mexico City.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

“One of my goals is to show people where I came from and why I’m so proud of my culture,” said Perez, who has been in the beverage industry for more than 15 years and has worked at Atlanta restaurants including the now-defunct Escorpion, as well as Red Pepper Taqueria and Zapata Tacos and Tequila Bar. “I think the best way to do that is with every cocktail I create and the delicious food we will prepare for them.”

La Santa’s food menu will include bistec al carbon (carne asada cooked over charcoal); smoked pork chops; octopus ceviche; octopus al pastor; and a “traditional” selection of tacos including birria and grilled cactus, served with housemade salsas.

On the beverage side, La Santa will offer a variety of margaritas, but Perez said he’s most excited about the agave-based cocktail list he’s developing, including a drink made with avocado and mezcal and garnished with grasshoppers.

“I’ve been saving drink recipes for years, knowing I wanted to open my own restaurant,” he said. “Now the dream is coming true, so I can use all of them.”

The 2,600-square-foot interior, which seats about 110 guests including a 10-seat bar, will “make you feel like you’re outside of the city while you’re still in the city,” Perez said. He said most of the changes to the space will be cosmetic, including new paint and greenery. An attached patio seats about 40 guests.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Toastique

Toastique to open in Midtown and more metro Atlanta restaurant news
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Gianni & Mac's

Italian restaurant Gianni & Mac’s coming to Marietta Square later this year
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Bocado

Bocado opening in Sandy Springs with menu focused on pizzas, small plates
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of North American Properties

Persian food and sushi coming to the Forum Peachtree Corners
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

RECIPES
Residence hall cooking gets creative
RECIPE
Make Chateau Elan’s Avocado Key Lime Tart
Co-founder Matt Shirah explains why Atlanta’s Scofflaw is more than a brewery
Featured
Placeholder Image

Suspect in ‘horrific’ attack prayed then beat homeless Ga. man to death, police say
Georgia Democrats dream about what could have been had Atlanta landed the Democratic...
As an Atlanta architect and world champion, she knows how to pitch2h ago