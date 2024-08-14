Rwby closes in Midtown, with Mexican restaurant La Santa to take over the space

Carr and Simpkins, who also own Bon Ton and the Waiting Room in Midtown, closed the Lawrence in early 2023 after nearly 11 years. They did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s request for information on the closures.

Mixologist Jesus Perez is partnering with his friends Fernando Jimenez and Pablo Casas on La Santa, which Perez said is a tribute to his hometown of Mexico City.

“One of my goals is to show people where I came from and why I’m so proud of my culture,” said Perez, who has been in the beverage industry for more than 15 years and has worked at Atlanta restaurants including the now-defunct Escorpion, as well as Red Pepper Taqueria and Zapata Tacos and Tequila Bar. “I think the best way to do that is with every cocktail I create and the delicious food we will prepare for them.”

La Santa’s food menu will include bistec al carbon (carne asada cooked over charcoal); smoked pork chops; octopus ceviche; octopus al pastor; and a “traditional” selection of tacos including birria and grilled cactus, served with housemade salsas.

On the beverage side, La Santa will offer a variety of margaritas, but Perez said he’s most excited about the agave-based cocktail list he’s developing, including a drink made with avocado and mezcal and garnished with grasshoppers.

“I’ve been saving drink recipes for years, knowing I wanted to open my own restaurant,” he said. “Now the dream is coming true, so I can use all of them.”

The 2,600-square-foot interior, which seats about 110 guests including a 10-seat bar, will “make you feel like you’re outside of the city while you’re still in the city,” Perez said. He said most of the changes to the space will be cosmetic, including new paint and greenery. An attached patio seats about 40 guests.

