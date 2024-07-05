The Dumpling Factory opens in Atlanta’s Westside Paper development

The team behind Buford Highway restaurant Northern China Eatery opened its spinoff dumpling concept, the Dumpling Factory, earlier this week in west Midtown’s Westside Paper development.

The Dumpling Factory took over Boxcar Betty’s space at 950 W. Marietta St. NW after the Charleston-based fried chicken concept closed in March.

The counter-service restaurant seats about 40 people, and there is extra outdoor seating scattered around the Westside Paper development. The space has large windows, dumpling-inspired art work and red paper lanterns hanging from the ceiling.