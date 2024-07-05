The Dumpling Factory opens in Atlanta’s Westside Paper development

The team behind Buford Highway restaurant Northern China Eatery opened its spinoff dumpling concept, the Dumpling Factory, earlier this week in west Midtown’s Westside Paper development.
The Dumpling Factory took over Boxcar Betty’s space at 950 W. Marietta St. NW after the Charleston-based fried chicken concept closed in March.
The counter-service restaurant seats about 40 people, and there is extra outdoor seating scattered around the Westside Paper development. The space has large windows, dumpling-inspired art work and red paper lanterns hanging from the ceiling.
Credit: Courtesy of restauWant
Credit: Courtesy of restauWant
The menu features almost all of the dumpling and bun offerings from Northern China Eatery, Zhang said, including pork with chives, shrimp and pork, lamb with zucchini and vegetable dumplings. It also includes Shanghai Juicy Buns, or soup dumplings filled with pork and broth, stir-fried rice and noodles, and salad.
Credit: Courtesy of restauWant
Credit: Courtesy of restauWant
Northern China Eatery first opened in 2008 on Buford Highway, with Zhang assuming ownership in 2012. The restaurant’s extensive menu offers a variety of food from Beijing, Tianjin and northeast China, including breakfast, seafood, noodle dishes, fried rice, hot pot and handmade buns.
The Dumpling Factory joins such restaurants as Pancake Social, Elsewhere Brewing, Bar Diver, Ancestral Bottle Shop, El Santo Gallo and King of Pops in Westside Paper, a 15-acre mixed-use development located on the future Beltline Northside connector trail called “the Spur.”
The Dumpling Factory is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.
950 West Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-941-9352, instagram.com/dumplingfactory_atl
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: McCracken Poston