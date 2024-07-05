Food & Dining

The Dumpling Factory opens in Atlanta’s Westside Paper development

The Dumpling Factory opened in West Midtown's Westside Paper development with a menu of dumplings and stir-fried rice and noodles.

The Dumpling Factory opened in West Midtown's Westside Paper development with a menu of dumplings and stir-fried rice and noodles.
15 minutes ago

The team behind Buford Highway restaurant Northern China Eatery opened its spinoff dumpling concept, the Dumpling Factory, earlier this week in west Midtown’s Westside Paper development.

The Dumpling Factory took over Boxcar Betty’s space at 950 W. Marietta St. NW after the Charleston-based fried chicken concept closed in March.

The counter-service restaurant seats about 40 people, and there is extra outdoor seating scattered around the Westside Paper development. The space has large windows, dumpling-inspired art work and red paper lanterns hanging from the ceiling.

The Dumpling Factory opened in West Midtown's Westside Paper development with a menu of dumplings and stir-fried rice and noodles.

The menu features almost all of the dumpling and bun offerings from Northern China Eatery, Zhang said, including pork with chives, shrimp and pork, lamb with zucchini and vegetable dumplings. It also includes Shanghai Juicy Buns, or soup dumplings filled with pork and broth, stir-fried rice and noodles, and salad.

Northern China Eatery first opened in 2008 on Buford Highway, with Zhang assuming ownership in 2012. The restaurant’s extensive menu offers a variety of food from Beijing, Tianjin and northeast China, including breakfast, seafood, noodle dishes, fried rice, hot pot and handmade buns.

The Dumpling Factory joins such restaurants as Pancake Social, Elsewhere Brewing, Bar Diver, Ancestral Bottle Shop, El Santo Gallo and King of Pops in Westside Paper, a 15-acre mixed-use development located on the future Beltline Northside connector trail called “the Spur.”

The Dumpling Factory is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.

950 West Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-941-9352, instagram.com/dumplingfactory_atl

