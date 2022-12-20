Warm up with this broth-filled comfort food on Buford Highway

At Northern China Eatery in Doraville, the fluffy soup dumplings are something you can bank on, as they are served all day.

Shanghai xiao long bao are a type of dumpling that is traditional to northern China. “Xiao long” translates to “small steaming basket,” and these dumplings do come to your table steaming in a bamboo basket, with the delicate wheat-based wrappers folded in even pleats and pinched at the top. It’s difficult not to dive in immediately, but the molten, gelatinous pork broth inside needs a minute to cool.