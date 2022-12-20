Warm up with this broth-filled comfort food on Buford Highway

Dumplings are the kind of craveable comfort food that you can count on in any weather. And, even more soothing is a dumpling that is filled with a rich, ginger-laced broth.
At Northern China Eatery in Doraville, the fluffy soup dumplings are something you can bank on, as they are served all day.
Shanghai xiao long bao are a type of dumpling that is traditional to northern China. “Xiao long” translates to “small steaming basket,” and these dumplings do come to your table steaming in a bamboo basket, with the delicate wheat-based wrappers folded in even pleats and pinched at the top. It’s difficult not to dive in immediately, but the molten, gelatinous pork broth inside needs a minute to cool.
You also can get the dumplings with a bit of golden crab roe on top, which adds a briny element.
The soup inside the dumplings provides a kick of umami, offering a hint of what you might call Chinese medicine for the soul.
Northern China Eatery. 5141 Buford Highway NE, Doraville. 770-458-2282, northernchinaeatery.com
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: Alex Edelman via AP