Strawberry cocktails bring the first blush of summer to Atlanta

Bartenders capture the fruit’s sweet-tart essence in a glass.
The sun-warmed sweetness of a strawberry in delicate balance with gin and a touch of olive brine in Kimball House's Salted Strawberry Negroni.

The sun-warmed sweetness of a strawberry in delicate balance with gin and a touch of olive brine in Kimball House's Salted Strawberry Negroni.
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

Equal parts sweet and tart, strawberries are one of the first fruits to ripen in the spring and offer a hint of the vibrant days unfolding. This year’s crop in Georgia is especially delicious. Strawberries are popping up all over food menus — and making their way into our cocktail glasses. These establishments offer drinks that capture the fleeting essence of fresh strawberries.

Salted Strawberry Negroni at Kimball House

Miles Macquarrie makes a strawberry cordial and a citrusy olive brine for his Salted Strawberry Negroni. Local Murrell’s Row Tulsi gin plays well with the fruit, while Barolo Chinato (aromatized wine) brings out the jammy qualities of the strawberries. This Negroni is one you want to sip while lounging on the restaurant’s expansive patio surrounded by lush greenery.

Kimball House. 303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com.

O-Ku's Petals & Juniper cocktail celebrates both strawberries and sakura blossoms.

Petals & Juniper at O-Ku

Although it is inspired by sakura (cherry) blossoms and flavored by strawberries, O-Ku’s Petals & Juniper is a clarified clear beverage. The combination of strawberry-infused Roku gin, dry vermouth and black sakura tea syrup is both savory and floral, with subtle hints of strawberry. It’s simple yet sprightly with flavor, much like O-Ku’s renowned sushi.

O-Ku. 1085 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-500-2383, o-kusushi.com.

Gambit and Rouge at Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours plays up strawberry notes with a syrup infused with black pepper, complementing the spicy notes in rye.

Gambit and Rouge at Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

Bartender Derek Fulbright puts a springtime twist on a Vieux Carre in his Gambit and Rouge. Depth unfolds along with a savory-sweet kick when cognac, rye whiskey and vermouth are stirred together with a house-made strawberry-pepper syrup and a dash of bitters.

Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours. 1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 404-350-5500, twistedsoulatl.com.

Meadow flavors of strawberry and fennel lift the bitter notes of Campari with vegetal sweetness in Palo Santo's Strawberry Fields Negroni.

Strawberry Fields Negroni at Palo Santo

“I love reimagining a classic cocktail by adding fresh ingredients that are in season,” said Palo Santo beverage manager Orestes Cruz of his Strawberry Fields Negroni. Strawberry-infused gin is less sweet than expected, and the addition of fennel liqueur rounds out the spirit-forward cocktail with vegetal notes.

Palo Santo. 955 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 678-944-8783, palosanto.restaurant.

In Bad Gurls Klub at Little Bear, the essence of local strawberries is accented by honeysuckle in the frothy gin cocktail.

Bad Gurls Klub at Little Bear

“Local strawberries have been magical this season,” noted chef and owner Jarrett Stieber when talking about Little Bear’s Bad Gurls Klub. The coconut gin-based cocktail uses ripe strawberries as well as summer’s sweetest flower — honeysuckle — in this frothy shaken drink.

Little Bear. 71 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-500-5396, littlebearatl.com.

Burle's current menu is themed with colors. This sipper, aptly named Red, bursts with berry flavor from strawberries and raspberries lifted by a base of vodka, Japanese shochu and whisky.

Red at Burle’s Bar

The cocktails are color-coded on the seasonal menu at Burle’s Bar, and Red brings all the fruit to a glass. With a spirit base combining Old Fourth vodka, bright Shigemasu Kasutori shochu and Compass Box whisky with spice from falernum (spiced tropical liqueur), flavors are intriguing and complex. Strawberries, raspberries, pink peppercorn and ginseng dance in the glass and certainly give you something to talk about while hanging out on the Beltline patio.

Burle’s Bar. 505 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. burlesbar.com.

The Strawberry Fields cocktail at Minhwa Spirits uses the distillery's Yong soju and basil foam to bring out the essence of strawberry.

Strawberry Fields at Minhwa Spirits

Let me take you down … to Minhwa Spirits, the distillery-restaurant in Doraville where strawberries are celebrated in the Strawberry Fields cocktail, containing their signature Korean spirit soju, lemon and lime juices, and white peach tea. On top is a basil foam that lifts strawberry aromas to your nose and adds bright savory notes to the balance of garden flavors.

Minhwa Spirits. 2421 Van Fleet Circle, Doraville. 470-391-2840, minhwaspirits.com.

Across the Universe, a cocktail from Brush Sushi, offers hints of strawberry cloaked in soft cedar smoke with rye and umeshu.

Across the Universe at Brush Sushi

It might change your world. A split base of rye and strawberry-scented sake stirred with umeshu, a Japanese wine aged with whole plums, is presented under a cloud of cedarwood smoke. You will smell and taste each element alone and then delicately balanced together.

Brush Sushi. 3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com.

Tesserae, the rooftop bar at the Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead hotel, hoists a mule variation with mezcal and strawberry.

Elevated Mule at Tesserae

Imagine a classic mule and swapping vodka for a hint of smoke from Vida mezcal. At Tesserae at the Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead hotel, the elevated mule is infused with strawberry flavor and hints of warm citrus from a strawberry-coriander syrup that gets a zingy hit from ginger beer and lime juice. Goes well with rooftop views.

Tesserae at Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead. 415 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-600-3500, Tesseraeatlanta.com.

Seville Sunset at Gypsy Kitchen

Spritz season is upon us and Gypsy Kitchen is serving up a seasonal sparkler. Seville Sunset brings together Bare Bone vodka, strawberry liqueur, lemon juice and sparkling water. It’s sweet but light and refreshing.

Gypsy Kitchen. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9840, gk-atl.com.

