GOOD AND GOOD FOR YOU
GOOD AND GOOD FOR YOU

One-layer small bake offers big strawberry flavor

This one-layer strawberry cake is topped with a Neufchatel frosting and served with jam-kissed fresh strawberries. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Virginia Willis

Credit: Virginia Willis

This one-layer strawberry cake is topped with a Neufchatel frosting and served with jam-kissed fresh strawberries. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Small bakes are recipes scaled down to create a smaller version of baked goods such as cakes, cupcakes and cookies. Small-batch baking saves money in two ways: It uses fewer ingredients, and there’s less chance of leftovers going stale and being tossed. I love this kind of baking because it allows for a little dessert indulgence, but not too much.

ExploreRECIPE: Strawberry bars are sweet spring sensation

In healthier baking, it’s common to use applesauce in place of oil, especially in recipes where the oil’s primary function is to add tenderness and moisture. However, this small bake recipe uses pureed strawberries instead of applesauce, creating a cake with an intense layer of sweet and fruity berry flavor with less fat and oil. (Know that the batter will appear quite red, but if you choose not to add food coloring, the cake will bake more purple-gray than pink.)

It may seem unusual to put vinegar in a cake, but mixing vinegar and baking soda creates a chemical reaction that produces carbon dioxide gas, allowing the cake to rise. Alternatively, you can use low-fat buttermilk and leave out the vinegar.

This one-layer small bake strawberry cake is small in size but big in flavor and perfect for the spring strawberry season.

ExploreMore from the AJC's recipe collection

Small Bake Strawberry Cake

Neufchatel is similar to cream cheese and has a rich, tangy flavor with a light saltiness. It is lower in fat content than cream cheese and can be used interchangeably with little difference in flavor.

  • 30 medium strawberries, hulled and divided
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon powdered ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 2/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon 1% milk
  • 1 teaspoon vinegar, preferably apple cider
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 4 drops red food coloring (optional)
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 4 ounces (1/2 block) Neufchatel cheese
  • 1 tablespoon strawberry jam or jelly
  • Mint sprigs, for garnish
  1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-inch cake pan with nonstick baking spray.
  2. Combine 15 of the strawberries and sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Puree until completely smooth. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, salt, egg, 2/3 cup milk, vinegar, vanilla and food coloring, if desired. Puree until smooth.
  3. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake until the cake pulls away from the side of the pan and a toothpick inserted into the center is dry, about 25 minutes.
  4. Transfer the pan to a rack to cool slightly, about 3 minutes. Run a paring knife around the edge of the cake to loosen. Invert the layer onto the rack, lift off the pan and let the cake cool completely, about 1 hour.
  5. Meanwhile, prepare the frosting. Sift the powdered sugar into a medium bowl. Add the Neufchatel and the remaining tablespoon of milk. Beat with a hand-held mixer or a whisk until well combined and the mixture is smooth.
  6. Once the cake has cooled to room temperature, using an offset spatula, top with the Neufchatel frosting.
  7. Thinly slice the remaining 15 hulled strawberries and place them in a small bowl. Add the jam and stir to combine. Slice the cake with a serrated knife. Serve with a spoonful of sliced strawberries and garnish with mint.

Serves 12.

Per serving: 163 calories (percent of calories from fat, 16), 3 grams protein, 32 grams carbohydrates, 21 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 3 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 13 milligrams cholesterol, 176 milligrams sodium.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to Georgia's diners

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Select’s Pear, Beets & Burrata Salad. (Courtesy of the Select)

Credit: Handout

RECIPE

Poached pears, seasoned beets and burrata make the Select’s salad special

To impress guests, you can re-create the Pear, Beets & Burrata Salad from the Select restaurant in Sandy Springs at home.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

RECIPE

Sweet simplicity: Three recipes to showcase Georgia’s own Vidalia onions

This trio of simple recipes makes Georgia's world-famous Vidalia onion the star of the show.

2h ago

The Latest

Lighter Tennessee Onions casserole (clockwise from lower left), Speedy French Onion Chicken and Refrigerator Pickle Vidalia Onions are three simple recipes that celebrate Georgia-grown Vidalia onions. (Virginia Willis for the AJC)

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPE

Sweet simplicity: Three recipes to showcase Georgia’s own Vidalia onions

2h ago
RECIPE

Poached pears, seasoned beets and burrata make the Select’s salad special

Spice up your Atlanta Cinco de Mayo with deals on tacos, tequila and more

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.