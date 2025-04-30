Small bakes are recipes scaled down to create a smaller version of baked goods such as cakes, cupcakes and cookies. Small-batch baking saves money in two ways: It uses fewer ingredients, and there’s less chance of leftovers going stale and being tossed. I love this kind of baking because it allows for a little dessert indulgence, but not too much.

In healthier baking, it’s common to use applesauce in place of oil, especially in recipes where the oil’s primary function is to add tenderness and moisture. However, this small bake recipe uses pureed strawberries instead of applesauce, creating a cake with an intense layer of sweet and fruity berry flavor with less fat and oil. (Know that the batter will appear quite red, but if you choose not to add food coloring, the cake will bake more purple-gray than pink.)

It may seem unusual to put vinegar in a cake, but mixing vinegar and baking soda creates a chemical reaction that produces carbon dioxide gas, allowing the cake to rise. Alternatively, you can use low-fat buttermilk and leave out the vinegar.