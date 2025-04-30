Small bakes are recipes scaled down to create a smaller version of baked goods such as cakes, cupcakes and cookies. Small-batch baking saves money in two ways: It uses fewer ingredients, and there’s less chance of leftovers going stale and being tossed. I love this kind of baking because it allows for a little dessert indulgence, but not too much.
In healthier baking, it’s common to use applesauce in place of oil, especially in recipes where the oil’s primary function is to add tenderness and moisture. However, this small bake recipe uses pureed strawberries instead of applesauce, creating a cake with an intense layer of sweet and fruity berry flavor with less fat and oil. (Know that the batter will appear quite red, but if you choose not to add food coloring, the cake will bake more purple-gray than pink.)
It may seem unusual to put vinegar in a cake, but mixing vinegar and baking soda creates a chemical reaction that produces carbon dioxide gas, allowing the cake to rise. Alternatively, you can use low-fat buttermilk and leave out the vinegar.
This one-layer small bake strawberry cake is small in size but big in flavor and perfect for the spring strawberry season.
Small Bake Strawberry Cake
Neufchatel is similar to cream cheese and has a rich, tangy flavor with a light saltiness. It is lower in fat content than cream cheese and can be used interchangeably with little difference in flavor.
- 30 medium strawberries, hulled and divided
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon powdered ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1 large egg
- 2/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon 1% milk
- 1 teaspoon vinegar, preferably apple cider
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 4 drops red food coloring (optional)
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 4 ounces (1/2 block) Neufchatel cheese
- 1 tablespoon strawberry jam or jelly
- Mint sprigs, for garnish
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-inch cake pan with nonstick baking spray.
- Combine 15 of the strawberries and sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Puree until completely smooth. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, salt, egg, 2/3 cup milk, vinegar, vanilla and food coloring, if desired. Puree until smooth.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake until the cake pulls away from the side of the pan and a toothpick inserted into the center is dry, about 25 minutes.
- Transfer the pan to a rack to cool slightly, about 3 minutes. Run a paring knife around the edge of the cake to loosen. Invert the layer onto the rack, lift off the pan and let the cake cool completely, about 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, prepare the frosting. Sift the powdered sugar into a medium bowl. Add the Neufchatel and the remaining tablespoon of milk. Beat with a hand-held mixer or a whisk until well combined and the mixture is smooth.
- Once the cake has cooled to room temperature, using an offset spatula, top with the Neufchatel frosting.
- Thinly slice the remaining 15 hulled strawberries and place them in a small bowl. Add the jam and stir to combine. Slice the cake with a serrated knife. Serve with a spoonful of sliced strawberries and garnish with mint.
Serves 12.
Per serving: 163 calories (percent of calories from fat, 16), 3 grams protein, 32 grams carbohydrates, 21 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 3 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 13 milligrams cholesterol, 176 milligrams sodium.
