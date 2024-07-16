STOCK UP

Stock Up: Iced tea and sweets to try this summer

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
33 minutes ago

Here are three treats perfect for summer.

Iced tea

Mint tea from Diana Smedler’s Decatur-based Tranquilo Teas is a refreshing, caffeine-free blend of apple, honeydew, hibiscus, elderberry, watermelon, peppermint and rose hips that just sings with summer flavor. The hibiscus tints the tea a deep rosy pink and, with the fruit in it, our taste-testers agreed that it doesn’t need any sweetener. Smedler created this blend especially for iced tea. Recently, she has started selling her teas in unbleached paper tea bags that hold enough to brew 1½ gallons. You also can buy a sampler that makes 3 to 4 cups or a 10-ounce package that provides enough tea to last the rest of the summer.

$11 for two tea bags, $6 per sampler, $39.94 per 10-ounce package. Available at popups at the Alpharetta Farmers Market, Avalon Makers Market and tranquiloteas.com.

Salted toffee cookies

Billed as part cookie and part candy, these treats from the New Old-Standard Baking Co. in Savannah were a finalist in this year’s University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition. The buttery, 3-inch brown sugar cookies feature bits of house-made toffee and a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt. It’s hard to stop eating them. If you’re in Savannah, you can drop by the bakery and pick up frozen cookie dough, along with sourdough bread, cinnamon buns and brownies.

$24 for a bag of a dozen cookies. Available at the Savannah Farmers Market and newoldstandard.com.

Chocolate treats

Jocelyn Dubuke’s Jardi Chocolates is known for its elegant bonbons in flavors such as lychee, mango and mezcal, all handmade in her Chamblee candy workshop. But recently she launched Atlanta Candy Kitchen, with a small line of elevated versions of traditional chocolate treats. For example, her marshmallows have more substance than the fluffy store-bought variety and also have tangy passion fruit-white chocolate bottoms, and the milk chocolate turtles are made with her salted caramel. Both the turtles and chocolate-covered pretzels come in white, milk and dark versions.

$5 for five marshmallows. $6 per 2.1-ounce jar of pretzels. $8 for two chocolate turtles. Available at atlantacandykitchen.com.

