Stock Up: Iced tea and sweets to try this summer

$11 for two tea bags, $6 per sampler, $39.94 per 10-ounce package. Available at popups at the Alpharetta Farmers Market, Avalon Makers Market and tranquiloteas.com.

Salted toffee cookies

Billed as part cookie and part candy, these treats from the New Old-Standard Baking Co. in Savannah were a finalist in this year’s University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition. The buttery, 3-inch brown sugar cookies feature bits of house-made toffee and a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt. It’s hard to stop eating them. If you’re in Savannah, you can drop by the bakery and pick up frozen cookie dough, along with sourdough bread, cinnamon buns and brownies.

$24 for a bag of a dozen cookies. Available at the Savannah Farmers Market and newoldstandard.com.

Chocolate treats

Jocelyn Dubuke’s Jardi Chocolates is known for its elegant bonbons in flavors such as lychee, mango and mezcal, all handmade in her Chamblee candy workshop. But recently she launched Atlanta Candy Kitchen, with a small line of elevated versions of traditional chocolate treats. For example, her marshmallows have more substance than the fluffy store-bought variety and also have tangy passion fruit-white chocolate bottoms, and the milk chocolate turtles are made with her salted caramel. Both the turtles and chocolate-covered pretzels come in white, milk and dark versions.

$5 for five marshmallows. $6 per 2.1-ounce jar of pretzels. $8 for two chocolate turtles. Available at atlantacandykitchen.com.

