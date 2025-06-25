Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Nestle says it will remove artificial dyes from US foods by 2026

Nestle said Wednesday it will eliminate artificial colors from its U.S. food and beverages by the middle of 2026
FILE - Nestle's logo is displayed on a window in Vevey, Switzerland, Feb. 14, 2019. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Nestle's logo is displayed on a window in Vevey, Switzerland, Feb. 14, 2019. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

Nestle said Wednesday it will eliminate artificial colors from its U.S. food and beverages by the middle of 2026.

It’s the latest big food company making that pledge. Last week, Kraft Heinz and General Mills said they would remove artificial dyes from their U.S. products by 2027. General Mills also said it plans to remove artificial dyes from its U.S. cereals and from all foods served in K-12 schools by the middle of 2026.

The move has broad support. About two-thirds of Americans favor restricting or reformulating processed foods to remove ingredients like added sugar or dyes, according to an AP-NORC poll. Both California and West Virginia have recently banned artificial dyes in foods served in schools.

On Sunday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed a bill requiring foods made with artificial dyes or additives to contain a new safety label starting in 2027. The label would say they contain ingredients "not recommended for human consumption" in Australia, Canada, the European Union or the U.K.

The federal government is also stepping up its scrutiny of artificial colors. In January, days before President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. regulators banned the dye called Red 3 from the nation's food supply, nearly 35 years after it was barred from cosmetics because of potential cancer risk.

In April, Trump's Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said the agency would take steps to eliminate synthetic dyes by the end of 2026, largely by relying on voluntary efforts from the food industry.

Nestle has pledged to remove artificial dyes before. Early in 2015, the company said it would remove artificial flavors and colors from its products by the end of that year. But the promise didn't hold.

Nestle said Wednesday it's been removing synthetic dyes from its products over the last decade, and 90% of its U.S. portfolio doesn’t contain them. Among those that do is Nesquik Banana Strawberry milk, which is made with Red 3.

Nestle said Wednesday it wants to evolve with its U.S. customers’ changing nutritional needs and preferences.

“Serving and delighting people is at the heart of everything we do and every decision that we make,” Nestle's U.S. CEO Marty Thompson said in a statement.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A woman looks at products in the aisle of a store as her daughter naps in the shopping cart in Waco, Texas, on Dec. 14, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Credit: AP

Texas will put warning labels on some foods, but its additives list has inaccuracies

Texas governor vetoes bill that would ban all THC products

Supreme Court widens court options for vaping companies pushing back against FDA rules

The Latest

The image above is a frame grab of a before and after interactive slider that compares Iran's Fordo nuclear facility before and after U.S. bombed the site. (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

Early US intelligence report suggests US strikes only set back Iran’s nuclear program by months

7m ago

Kilmar Abrego Garcia to remain in jail while attorneys debate whether he’ll be deported if released

7m ago

Zohran Mamdani claimed victory over Cuomo. His next obstacle: Eric Adams, the Republicans and more

10m ago

Featured

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering

Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.

Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says

Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson