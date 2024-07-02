Stock Up: 3 of the judges’ favorites in 2024 Flavor of Georgia contest

$10 per 5.3-ounce jar. Available at Casseroles and Frazie’s Meat & Market in Atlanta, Handy Ace in Tucker and Tucker Meat Market, Vice Kitchen in Johns Creek, Striplings in Bogart, New York Butcher and Wine Shoppes in Marietta and Milton, the Local Exchange in Marietta, Wilke’s Meat Market in Cumming, Lilburn and Tucker and resquerubs.com.

Peach cobbler kit

Fort Valley-based Pearson Farm partnered with Woodstock- and Marietta-based Pie Bar to create the peach cobbler kit that won the baked goods category in this year’s competition. The kit includes a packet of cobbler mix and a quart jar of chopped Pearson Farm peaches, spiced and sweetened with granulated and brown sugars. You melt a half stick of butter in an 8-inch-square baking dish and stir a cup of milk into the mix. Pour the resulting batter over the butter, then spoon the peaches over the batter and bake. In 45 minutes, you’ll have bubbling hot cobbler ready to serve with a big dollop of vanilla ice cream.

$34 per kit. Available at pearsonfarm.com/products/peach-cobbler-kit.

Blue satsuma jam

Beth McQuaig-McIntyre of Anna’s Garden blueberry farm in Wilcox County created the recipe for the thick-set blueberry satsuma jam that won best jam or jelly. The 74-acre farm, named after her granddaughter, grows both blueberries and satsumas. The jam’s flavor is blueberry-forward, with the satsumas adding just the right amount of brightness. The folks at Coastal Plain Barbeque in Fitzgerald use the jam as a base for their five-cheese pizza with Hawaiian-style grilled chicken, caramelized red onion and hot honey drizzle.

$8.95 per 8-ounce jar. Available at Southern Mercantile in Fitzgerald and southernmercantile.com/products/annas-garden-blue-satsuma-jam.

