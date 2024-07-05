Rusty Taco opens in Summerhill and more metro Atlanta dining news from the week

Rusty Taco was named after founder Rusty Fenton, who, along with his wife Denise, opened the first location in Dallas, Texas in 2010.

The restaurant joins food and beverage concepts Cava and Jersey Mike’s in the Publix-anchored Summerhill Station.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

*****

Forth Hotel has opened at 800 Rankin St. NW in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. The hotel features a rooftop bar themed after a 1970s’ Italian disco; Il Premio, an Italian steakhouse and piano bar; a social club room featuring a curated record collection; and Mediterranean-inspired poolside restaurant Elektra. Read more about the hotel here.

*****

Papi’s Cuban Restuarant appears to have closed its location in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s T Terminal. Locations remain open in Midtown, Stockbridge, Kennesaw and Lawrenceville.

*****

Texas-based Jolly Jolly Bakery is opening its first Georgia location at 4814 Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

101 Bagel Cafe has closed at 4780 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody’s Ashford Place development, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Locations in East Cobb and Milton remain open.

*****

Several metro Atlanta restaurants have been named winners of Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,777 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 75 countries internationally.

Atlanta winners include Atlas, Barcelona Wine Bar, Bones, Canoe, Blue Ridge Grill, White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails, Ray’s on the River, Ray’s in the City, Pampas Steakhouse and Le Bon Nosh.

See the full list of Georgia winners here.

More Atlanta restaurant news

The Dumpling Factory opens in Atlanta’s Westside Paper development

Che Butter Jonez to open second location, Cleveland Avenue restaurant in question