Credit: Courtesy Matthew Williams / Forth Atlanta Credit: Courtesy Matthew Williams / Forth Atlanta Jim Irwin, the president of the project’s developer, New City Properties, rattled off inspirations during a June tour, highlighting how a rustic sitting room’s fireplace had to be built first to accommodate the five-story chimney’s flume. Several art pieces throughout the building, including a display of foxes in front of a mountain vista, are homages to some of his inspirations. “It’s sort of like Wes Anderson mashed up with the Natural History Museum,” he said of the atmosphere the Forth is trying to cultivate. Many of the hotel’s amenities and features are linked to an attached social club, which Irwin said is a core tenant of the Forth’s identity. Membership for the club hasn’t opened yet, but Irwin said thousands have shown interest and are on a waitlist.

He didn’t disclose the price of membership, although he said he isn’t competing with “great country clubs around here that have six-figure membership fees.” Instead, he emphasized that the Forth’s social club is designed to buck the exclusive aura of many private clubs.

“There’s so much hubris in that world,” Irwin said of hospitality. “... We wanted to try to embody that idea of going forth together as a community.”

The hotel is part of New City’s Fourth Ward district, which also includes the 18-story Overline Residences apartment tower and a set of glass office buildings that house email marketing company Mailchimp’s headquarters. The four buildings share an underground parking deck with nearly 2,000 spaces.

Irwin is a veteran of Beltline development. He previously worked with Jamestown on Ponce City Market. He later branched out with his own firm in New City, developing 725 Ponce, the office tower over a new Kroger.

New City paid $34 million in 2019 to buy the 12-acre plot from Georgia Power for the latest project.

Credit: Douglas Friedman for New City Properties Credit: Douglas Friedman for New City Properties

The Forth consists of 196 rooms, which includes 39 apartment-style rooms for extended stays. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, multiple saunas and steam rooms, a ballroom with a capacity of 350, and four food and beverage concepts.

Randy Cook, co-founder of Method Co., is managing the Forth’s operations, and he said the restaurants offer a variety of cuisines. Il Premio, the Italian steakhouse, is complemented by a similarly themed cafe and bar, while a Mediterranean-inspired poolside restaurant Elektra and a rooftop cocktail lounge are meant to provide different vibes.

Cook said Forth’s location in a walkable part of Atlanta provides a huge advantage.

“Living adjacent to the Beltline is a game changer,” he said. “... There couldn’t be a better neighborhood or a better city to launch this project.”

Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

The project is New City’s first hotel, and Irwin said it was an easy decision to favor a boutique offering rather than partnering with a large hospitality operator. He said he wanted full architectural control of the building to craft a unique vision, recruiting the assistance of Stokes Architecture + Design. He also wanted to preserve his team’s vision for a more approachable social club.

“The intention is it’s not a club for people who make a lot of money,” he said, adding that there will be special membership rates for working artists, nonprofit employees and municipal workers. “It’s for everyone.”