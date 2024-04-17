RECIPE: Make Marlow’s Tavern’s Citrus Aioli

Note: 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper are used in the nutritional calculation.

Roasted Garlic Puree

The restaurant prepares this garlic puree in batches of 2 pounds of garlic at a time, then uses a food processor to puree the lightly browned cloves. The quantity of garlic in this home-sized recipe is too small to puree in that manner so we recommend mashing the cloves by hand. Any leftover garlic puree can be used in pasta sauces, soups, or in dips or spreads.

From the menu of . . . Marlow’s Tavern, 1950 Satellite Blvd, Duluth; 770-622-2033, marlowstavern.com.

