Food & Dining

RECIPE: Make Marlow’s Tavern’s Citrus Aioli

Marlow’s Tavern’s Citrus Aioli is shown with the asparagus fries. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)

Credit: (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)

Credit: (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)

Marlow’s Tavern’s Citrus Aioli is shown with the asparagus fries. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
17 minutes ago

Could you please find out how Marlow’s Tavern in Duluth makes their citrus aioli? It is delicious with their asparagus fries and we always bring home the aioli when we take home the leftover fries. I bet it would also be wonderful with other foods. Thank you. Janet Nagel, Lawrenceville

When John C. Metz, executive chef, CEO and co-founder of Marlow’s Tavern, sent this recipe, he wrote, “Our citrus aioli has always been a fan favorite. The balance of flavors makes it the perfect condiment for Marlow’s Tavern’s signature asparagus (fries) and chickpea fries. It’s also great on fish, sandwiches and tacos. No one will judge you for wanting to double dip in this sauce!”

ExploreMore recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Marlow’s Tavern’s Citrus Aioli

Note: 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper are used in the nutritional calculation.

ExploreRECIPE: Make Marlow’s Tavern’s Lobster and Shrimp Chowder

Roasted Garlic Puree

The restaurant prepares this garlic puree in batches of 2 pounds of garlic at a time, then uses a food processor to puree the lightly browned cloves. The quantity of garlic in this home-sized recipe is too small to puree in that manner so we recommend mashing the cloves by hand. Any leftover garlic puree can be used in pasta sauces, soups, or in dips or spreads.

From the menu of . . . Marlow’s Tavern, 1950 Satellite Blvd, Duluth; 770-622-2033, marlowstavern.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreRECIPE: Make Marlow's Tavern's Tollhouse Cookie Pie
ExploreRECIPE: Make the barley risotto from Marlow's Tavern
ExploreRECIPE: Learn to make the fried okra from Marlow's Tavern
ExploreRECIPE: Learn to make the crispy brick chicken from Marlow's Tavern
ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Can Trae Young carry the Hawks into the playoffs?

Credit: Jason Getz

Trae Young not on final Team USA roster
46m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Kemp tells top cop to ‘lock up’ unruly pro-Palestinian protesters

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

OPINION
TORPY: How gun owners accidentally spur crime

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

OPINION
TORPY: How gun owners accidentally spur crime

Credit: Ben Gray

Co-working company plots huge expansion of clubs in Atlanta and other cities
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris

Play pickleball, eat and drink at the Painted Pickle, now open in Atlanta
7m ago
Here’s how you can support small domestic wineries
47m ago
RECIPE: Use your (cauliflower) head for dairy-free fish chowder
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

To make the playoffs tonight, Hawks need Trae Young to be great
How does your garden grow? On these metro Atlanta garden tours, beautifully!
Vidalia onions: When does the season begin?
    RECIPECOLLECTION
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions: