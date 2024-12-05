Food & Dining
Cocktails that match the season at metro area bars and restaurants

This cocktail at Burle's Bar combines rye whiskey and chai. (Courtesy of Sean O' Connor)

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
Late fall brings heady spices, root vegetables, a hint of smoke, cranberries, persimmon, herbs and bittering agents to the bar. Here’s how metro area bartenders translate the autumn experience into a cocktail.

Chai & rye at Burle’s Bar

Sipping this cocktail while looking out on the Beltline hits an autumnal sweet spot. The spice notes of High West rye meld with house-made chai syrup and Jaya Chai liqueur, infused with assam black tea leaves, cardamom and clove. A splash of lemon juice and a pinch of salt provide balance.

505 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. burlesbar.com

An Uncle Funkle at Southern Belle has a balance of smoky, bitter and citrusy elements. (Courtesy of Southern Belle)

Uncle Funkle at Southern Belle

Perfect for sipping on Southern Belle’s patio, an Uncle Funkle is a smoke show of a cocktail, but the flavor is balanced, as mezcal mingles with lime juice and ginger. Underneath it all is cynar, a bitter amaro made with artichoke. This is the weird uncle you do want at a holiday gathering.

1043 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com

Serena Pastificio's vodka-based giorno d'autunno is a bit like dessert in a glass or a comforting Thanksgiving side dish. (Courtesy of House Creative)

Giorno d’autunno at Serena Pastificio

This ode to an autumn day at a Colony Square spot is a bit like dessert in a glass or a comforting Thanksgiving side dish. House-made sweet potato syrup, persimmon liqueur, carrot and orange juice mingle with a base spirit of Hanson of Sonoma ginger vodka.

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-893-8526, serena-pastificio.com

The fall old-fashioned at the Deer and the Dove is infused with local amaro and spiced apple syrup. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Fall old-fashioned at the Deer and the Dove

Bar manager Matt Watkins changes his old-fashioned each season, incorporating local ingredients at their peak. For fall, he made a spiced apple syrup with North Georgia apples for the sweet spot in the split base of Buffalo Trace bourbon and rye whiskey. More spice comes from locally made Murrell’s Row Eno amaro and a dash of apple bitters.

155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com

A golden apple cocktail at Lyla Lila is a cold-weather margarita rich with spices. (Courtesy of Craig Richards)

Golden apple at Lyla Lila

This new margarita swirls with spiced apple and pear, plus a hint of vanilla. Sweet apple aroma, lush pear and a kick of tequila combine in a perfect fall cocktail.

693 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-2637, lylalilaatl.com

Rye is the foundation for Victory Sandwich Bar's Manhattan-like desert road cocktail. (Courtesy of Drew Perlmutter)

Desert road at Victory Sandwich Bar

Rye is the foundation for this Manhattan-like cocktail, kicked up with tart cherry, orange and lemon juices. Punt e Mes, a dark, bittersweet Italian mix of one part vermouth and one part quina, adds a smoky element.

340 Church St., Decatur, 404-377-9300; and 913 Bernina Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-1742, vicsandwich.com

There's a balance of sweet, smoky and sour in Foundation Social's nearly naked & famous cocktail, which uses Pelotoń de la Muerte, a mezcal made in Oaxaca. (Courtesy of Nick Hassiotis)

Nearly naked & famous at Foundation Social Eatery

This riff on a last word cocktail uses Pelotoń de la Muerte, a mezcal made in Oaxaca. It’s shaken to a balance of sweet, smoky and sour with lime juice and vibrant aperol. In place of Chartreuse is Strega, an Italian herbal liqueur with minty, honey and pine notes that gets its yellow coloring from saffron and is aged in ash barrels.

55 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-691-0028, foundationatl.com

The coffee & campfires cocktail at the Americano is an espresso martini. (Courtesy of Conor Doherty)

Coffee & campfires at the Americano

This espresso martini has the kick of caffeine with the buzz of alcohol and is the perfect fall dessert cocktail. It’s served with a roasted marshmallow on a stick as a garnish.

3315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com

A house-made cranberry-rosemary syrup is the star in this seasonal gimlet from Wahoo Grill. (Courtesy of Wahoo Grill)

Winter gimlet at Wahoo Grill

This gimlet is tart and tangy, getting its purple hue from the aronia berries used in the distillation of Scapegrace Black gin. A house-made cranberry-rosemary syrup is the star, while the tasty rose petal sugar rim adds a delightful sparkle.

1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com

