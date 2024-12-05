Late fall brings heady spices, root vegetables, a hint of smoke, cranberries, persimmon, herbs and bittering agents to the bar. Here’s how metro area bartenders translate the autumn experience into a cocktail.
Chai & rye at Burle’s Bar
Sipping this cocktail while looking out on the Beltline hits an autumnal sweet spot. The spice notes of High West rye meld with house-made chai syrup and Jaya Chai liqueur, infused with assam black tea leaves, cardamom and clove. A splash of lemon juice and a pinch of salt provide balance.
505 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. burlesbar.com
Uncle Funkle at Southern Belle
Perfect for sipping on Southern Belle’s patio, an Uncle Funkle is a smoke show of a cocktail, but the flavor is balanced, as mezcal mingles with lime juice and ginger. Underneath it all is cynar, a bitter amaro made with artichoke. This is the weird uncle you do want at a holiday gathering.
1043 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com
Giorno d’autunno at Serena Pastificio
This ode to an autumn day at a Colony Square spot is a bit like dessert in a glass or a comforting Thanksgiving side dish. House-made sweet potato syrup, persimmon liqueur, carrot and orange juice mingle with a base spirit of Hanson of Sonoma ginger vodka.
1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-893-8526, serena-pastificio.com
Fall old-fashioned at the Deer and the Dove
Bar manager Matt Watkins changes his old-fashioned each season, incorporating local ingredients at their peak. For fall, he made a spiced apple syrup with North Georgia apples for the sweet spot in the split base of Buffalo Trace bourbon and rye whiskey. More spice comes from locally made Murrell’s Row Eno amaro and a dash of apple bitters.
155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com
Golden apple at Lyla Lila
This new margarita swirls with spiced apple and pear, plus a hint of vanilla. Sweet apple aroma, lush pear and a kick of tequila combine in a perfect fall cocktail.
693 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-2637, lylalilaatl.com
Desert road at Victory Sandwich Bar
Rye is the foundation for this Manhattan-like cocktail, kicked up with tart cherry, orange and lemon juices. Punt e Mes, a dark, bittersweet Italian mix of one part vermouth and one part quina, adds a smoky element.
340 Church St., Decatur, 404-377-9300; and 913 Bernina Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-1742, vicsandwich.com
Nearly naked & famous at Foundation Social Eatery
This riff on a last word cocktail uses Pelotoń de la Muerte, a mezcal made in Oaxaca. It’s shaken to a balance of sweet, smoky and sour with lime juice and vibrant aperol. In place of Chartreuse is Strega, an Italian herbal liqueur with minty, honey and pine notes that gets its yellow coloring from saffron and is aged in ash barrels.
55 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-691-0028, foundationatl.com
Coffee & campfires at the Americano
This espresso martini has the kick of caffeine with the buzz of alcohol and is the perfect fall dessert cocktail. It’s served with a roasted marshmallow on a stick as a garnish.
3315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com
Winter gimlet at Wahoo Grill
This gimlet is tart and tangy, getting its purple hue from the aronia berries used in the distillation of Scapegrace Black gin. A house-made cranberry-rosemary syrup is the star, while the tasty rose petal sugar rim adds a delightful sparkle.
1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com
