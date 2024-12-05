505 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. burlesbar.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Uncle Funkle at Southern Belle

Perfect for sipping on Southern Belle’s patio, an Uncle Funkle is a smoke show of a cocktail, but the flavor is balanced, as mezcal mingles with lime juice and ginger. Underneath it all is cynar, a bitter amaro made with artichoke. This is the weird uncle you do want at a holiday gathering.

1043 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com

Explore 12 metro Atlanta cocktails full of fall flavor

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Giorno d’autunno at Serena Pastificio

This ode to an autumn day at a Colony Square spot is a bit like dessert in a glass or a comforting Thanksgiving side dish. House-made sweet potato syrup, persimmon liqueur, carrot and orange juice mingle with a base spirit of Hanson of Sonoma ginger vodka.

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-893-8526, serena-pastificio.com

Credit: Angela Hansberger Credit: Angela Hansberger

Fall old-fashioned at the Deer and the Dove

Bar manager Matt Watkins changes his old-fashioned each season, incorporating local ingredients at their peak. For fall, he made a spiced apple syrup with North Georgia apples for the sweet spot in the split base of Buffalo Trace bourbon and rye whiskey. More spice comes from locally made Murrell’s Row Eno amaro and a dash of apple bitters.

155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com

Credit: Craig Richards Credit: Craig Richards

Golden apple at Lyla Lila

This new margarita swirls with spiced apple and pear, plus a hint of vanilla. Sweet apple aroma, lush pear and a kick of tequila combine in a perfect fall cocktail.

693 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-2637, lylalilaatl.com

Credit: Drew Perlmutter Credit: Drew Perlmutter

Desert road at Victory Sandwich Bar

Rye is the foundation for this Manhattan-like cocktail, kicked up with tart cherry, orange and lemon juices. Punt e Mes, a dark, bittersweet Italian mix of one part vermouth and one part quina, adds a smoky element.

340 Church St., Decatur, 404-377-9300; and 913 Bernina Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-1742, vicsandwich.com

Credit: Nick Hassiotis Credit: Nick Hassiotis

Nearly naked & famous at Foundation Social Eatery

This riff on a last word cocktail uses Pelotoń de la Muerte, a mezcal made in Oaxaca. It’s shaken to a balance of sweet, smoky and sour with lime juice and vibrant aperol. In place of Chartreuse is Strega, an Italian herbal liqueur with minty, honey and pine notes that gets its yellow coloring from saffron and is aged in ash barrels.

55 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 678-691-0028, foundationatl.com

Credit: Conor Doherty Credit: Conor Doherty

Coffee & campfires at the Americano

This espresso martini has the kick of caffeine with the buzz of alcohol and is the perfect fall dessert cocktail. It’s served with a roasted marshmallow on a stick as a garnish.

3315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Winter gimlet at Wahoo Grill

This gimlet is tart and tangy, getting its purple hue from the aronia berries used in the distillation of Scapegrace Black gin. A house-made cranberry-rosemary syrup is the star, while the tasty rose petal sugar rim adds a delightful sparkle.

1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com

Explore Wahoo Grill celebrates 20 years in Decatur

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.