RECIPE: Make A Mano’s Fusilli e Scallops

Fusilli e Scallops (pasta with scallops) from A Mano. (Chris Hunt for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
33 minutes ago

When we want a delicious dinner in our neighborhood, we walk to A Mano in Old Fourth Ward. We enjoy the “mom and pop” atmosphere and always order our favorites: the fig salad and Fusilli e Scallops. Do you think we could reproduce the fusilli at home so we can try something else on the menu? Joanne Robertson, Atlanta

The Fusilli e Scallops arrived on A Mano’s menu when head chef Chris Suarez suggested adding this creamy seafood dish during a menu update. “The dish has become a staple and a favorite among our guests,” wrote Suarez when he supplied the recipe.

If the scallops are prepared ahead of time, it’s a dish that can be completed in just a little more than the time it takes to cook the pasta. If using frozen scallops, be sure to thaw thoroughly. Whether previously frozen or fresh, lay the quartered scallops on a paper towel-lined plate for 15 minutes to wick away the moisture that seeps from the scallops.

We’ve adapted the recipe to serve 6 and scaled back the generous restaurant serving.

A Mano’s Fusilli e Scallops

Salt

1 pound fusilli

1 tablespoon pure olive oil

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound sea scallops, cut into quarters and drained on paper towels

1 pound cremini mushrooms, cut into quarters

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 shallot, sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1/2 cup Marsala

3 cups heavy cream

2 sprigs thyme

1/4 pound baby spinach

Juice of 2 lemons

Pepper

Grated Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley, for garnish

Cook pasta: Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil according to package directions. Stir in fusilli and cook 9 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep fusilli from sticking, or until just tender. When fusilli is done, drain into a colander and rinse with cold water. Move fusilli to a large bowl and stir in olive oil to keep pasta from sticking. Cover to keep warm and set aside.

While pasta is cooking, in a Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add scallops, mushrooms and butter. Do not stir. When butter begins to turn brown, about 4 minutes, add sliced shallot and garlic. When shallot begins to turn translucent, about 1 minute, begin stirring. Pour in Marsala and continue cooking until Marsala reduces by half, about 2 minutes. Add cream, thyme sprigs and reserved pasta. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until liquid reduces by half, about 2 minutes. Remove Dutch oven from heat, stir in spinach and lemon juice, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Discard thyme sprigs. Divide between six serving plates and garnish with Parmesan and parsley.

Serves 6.

Per serving, based on 6 (including 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in pasta water and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt to season to taste): 879 calories (percent of calories from fat, 54), 32 grams protein, 69 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 53 grams total fat (31 grams saturated), 176 milligrams cholesterol, 655 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... A Mano. 587 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta; 404-549-7727, amanoatl.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

