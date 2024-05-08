RECIPE: Make A Mano’s Fusilli e Scallops

We’ve adapted the recipe to serve 6 and scaled back the generous restaurant serving.

Salt

1 pound fusilli

1 tablespoon pure olive oil

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound sea scallops, cut into quarters and drained on paper towels

1 pound cremini mushrooms, cut into quarters

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 shallot, sliced

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1/2 cup Marsala

3 cups heavy cream

2 sprigs thyme

1/4 pound baby spinach

Juice of 2 lemons

Pepper

Grated Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley, for garnish

Cook pasta: Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil according to package directions. Stir in fusilli and cook 9 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep fusilli from sticking, or until just tender. When fusilli is done, drain into a colander and rinse with cold water. Move fusilli to a large bowl and stir in olive oil to keep pasta from sticking. Cover to keep warm and set aside.

While pasta is cooking, in a Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add scallops, mushrooms and butter. Do not stir. When butter begins to turn brown, about 4 minutes, add sliced shallot and garlic. When shallot begins to turn translucent, about 1 minute, begin stirring. Pour in Marsala and continue cooking until Marsala reduces by half, about 2 minutes. Add cream, thyme sprigs and reserved pasta. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until liquid reduces by half, about 2 minutes. Remove Dutch oven from heat, stir in spinach and lemon juice, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Discard thyme sprigs. Divide between six serving plates and garnish with Parmesan and parsley.

Serves 6.

Per serving, based on 6 (including 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt in pasta water and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt to season to taste): 879 calories (percent of calories from fat, 54), 32 grams protein, 69 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 53 grams total fat (31 grams saturated), 176 milligrams cholesterol, 655 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... A Mano. 587 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta; 404-549-7727, amanoatl.com.

