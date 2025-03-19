Explore More recipes from restaurants around metro Atlanta

She also recalled that her quick-pickle radish recipe, which marries the springtime root vegetable with Asian flavors, as one she developed during the “pickling stage” of her career. “You know chefs. We all go through stages,” she said.

Sasser liked to serve these pickles with spicy chicken, fish and seafood dishes, or to go alongside a sandwich or in a salad. She occasionally made them to accompany a Twain’s special such as pan-fried redfish with kimchi orzo and miso-braised rapini. In this photo, they are paired with a sandwich of house-smoked trout with Le Puy green lentils, arugula and sprouts in lemon vinaigrette, all served on rye bread.

Any variety of radish can be used to prepare this recipe. Ones with a pink skin will turn the pickles a blush color, and any radish will retain a bit of crunch to go along with the vinegar bite. The quantity of radishes needed will depend on the type of radish used. Start with a half pound and slice enough to fill a pint jar.

“Radishes are very versatile and (when) raw they are crispy with a peppery taste. In a quick pickle they can hold on to their crispiness while adhering to the flavors they’ve been pickled (in) and adding their own flavor profile,” Sasser said when she shared the recipe in 2016. “How thickly you slice them can add different depths to a dish and they go well with a variety of proteins and food styles.”

Instant dashi is available at stores that carry Asian groceries, but the pickles will still be delicious if you prefer to leave it out.

You may find you have a little leftover brine after covering the radish slices. Let it cool, then strain and use the seasoned vinegar in a vinaigrette.

Dashi-Pickled Radishes

8 ounces radishes

1 1/2 cups unseasoned rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 teaspoons instant dashi

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

Trim the radishes and slice them about 1/8-inch thick. Put sliced radishes in a 1-pint jar. In a small saucepan, make the brine by combining vinegar, salt, sugar, dashi, mustard seeds and peppercorns. Bring to a boil. Carefully pour brine over radishes. Allow to cool and refrigerate at least 1 day before serving. Will keep up to 1 month refrigerated.

Makes 1 pint pickles.

Per 1 tablespoon: 10 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, no fat, no cholesterol, 202 milligrams sodium.

