RECIPES: ‘Tis the season for pickling turnips

Root vegetables are a staple of winter cooking, and the turnip is one of my favorites. The ones you’re likely to find at the grocery store are purple-top turnips with white flesh that grow sharper and spicier in flavor as the bulbs get bigger.

If you’re visiting local farmers markets, the turnips you’re most likely to see are the smaller, sweeter Japanese hakurei turnips. They’re often called salad turnips because the white-fleshed bulbs are crisp and sweet, perfect to slice raw into a winter salad.

I’ve been shopping for turnips because I wanted to make Arabic pickled turnips. My second-generation Syrian mother made these pickles with purple-top turnips and, as is traditional, a few slices of beet to turn the pickles pink.