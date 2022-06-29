RECIPE: Shortcuts to quicker, easier grain bowls at home

For a quicker weeknight solution, it helps to start with precooked grains and a dressing that can do double duty as a topping. I like to use 90-second microwave packs of mixed grains (there are plenty of options at most grocery stores that include at least brown rice and another whole grain) as my base. You can heat these up while assembling the rest of the ingredients for the bowls.

That double-duty dressing starts with a ripe avocado, oil and lemon juice. Thinly slice a second avocado to use as a topping. You’ll get creamy richness that mixes into the grains, plus chunky slivers that add texture. For my other toppings, I stick with ingredients that don’t need much preparation: precooked and peeled beets (they only need a quick chop) and hearty mixed salad greens (these add complexity of flavor and a bit of crunch and color). You can switch up these two additions as you like: jarred marinated artichokes would work in lieu of beets, and any boxed pre-washed green, such as arugula or watercress, can sub for the hearty greens.