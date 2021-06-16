RECIPE: Easy, creamy, herb-packed chicken salad

So I am offering you one more chicken salad recipe, but you should think of it as more of a guide for creamy, protein-packed salad experimentation.

For every 4 cups of shredded chicken (the typical yield for a rotisserie chicken), you’ll want 1/2 cup of mayonnaise to build the dressing. I prefer to use Duke’s mayonnaise because it offers the cleanest flavor with no added sugar, but you can use whatever brand you like best. For acidity, stir in the zest and juice of the largest, juiciest lemon you can find. (Another fruity acid will work in place of the lemon — think apple cider or sherry vinegar. If you go the vinegar route, you’ll want to add it a tablespoon or two at a time and adjust to taste.) The salad will initially look a little loose and runny, but rotisserie chicken is usually dry, so it’ll soak up the dressing like a sponge. More dressing is better than less.