Food & Dining

Nicky’s Undefeated opens in Tucker with a taste of Philadelphia

Nicky's Undefeated on Main Street in Tucker offers cheesesteaks made with ribeye, chicken or Impossible meat. / Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

Nicky's Undefeated on Main Street in Tucker offers cheesesteaks made with ribeye, chicken or Impossible meat. / Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated
By
33 minutes ago

During the entire 20 years that restaurateur Michael Lo has lived in Atlanta he’s been craving the food and sports culture of his native Philadelphia.

Lo’s friend and former co-worker, Walt Gebelein, who grew up South Jersey, encouraged him to open a restaurant that served fare like cheesesteaks and water ice while serving as a home base for Philly sports fans.

The pair finally turned their dream of bringing a taste of the northeast with last week’s opening of Nicky’s Undefeated. Located at 2316 Main St. in the former Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar space, Nicky’s offers a menu stacked with the dishes that the friends and business partners make a beeline for every time they visit their hometowns.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Hoagies are on the menu at Nicky's Undefeated in Tucker. / Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

While Gebelein is new to the restaurant business, Lo is a seasoned operator, with metro Atlanta restaurants including Ramen Station, Salaryman and Suzy Siu’s Baos under his belt as part of his Korean Wives Restaurant Group.

Nicky’s is a culinary departure for him, but developing the menu came as naturally to him as his other concepts. The star is the cheesesteak, with protein options of whole muscle ribeye, grilled chicken breast and Impossible meat.

The meat is sourced from a butcher in the Delaware Valley, while the bread, which Lo describes as “crusty on the outside and soft on the inside” comes from Liscio’s, an Italian bakery with locations in the Philadelphia tri-state area (a gluten-free version is also available).

ExploreDeKalb County dining news
Fried chicken cutlet sandwiches are on the menu at Nicky's Undefeated in Tucker. / Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

While sandwiches can be topped with melted “whiz,” provolone or a vegan cheese, Lo is excited about offering Cooper, a brand of sharp white American cheese “that’s extremely creamy and much more flavorful,” he said.

“It’s an evolution of cheesesteaks,” Lo said. “Your dad’s cheesesteaks were served on Amoroso rolls with provolone. Ours is an authentic Italian-American, but less greasy and less chopped.”

Topping options include roasted Italian long hots, hot cherry peppers, pickled jalapenos and raw onions. Two toppings guests wont’ find: mushrooms and bell peppers, which Lo calls “blasphemous” when it comes to authentic cheesesteaks.

“It’s just filler,” he said. “We decided we weren’t going to add things to the menu that have proliferated from outside. Our big thing is authenticity and true Philly culture.”

Logos from Philadelphia food businesses are painted on the walls of Nicky's Undefeated in Tucker. / Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

When in doubt, Lo suggests ordering the Founders Special, which sees beef topped with fried diced sweet onions and Cooper sharp cheddar on a seeded roll.

The rest of the Nicky’s Undefeated menu is also an ode to all things Philly and northeast Italian, including hoagies with Dietz & Watson meats made the “Philly Philly” way with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salt and pepper, oregano, oil and red wine vinegar; fried chicken cutlet sandwiches, including one named for former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles; “crab” fries sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning; and Philly-style pizza by the slice, which Lo said is similar to New York-style, “very large and very thin.”

“In Philly, it’s common for people to have a slice, then a cheesesteak and a water ice to finish, as a sort of three-course meal,” Lo said.

Rounding out the offerings are a handful of vegetarian side salads, chicken wings and mozzarella squares, as well as six flavor of water ice from Via Veneto in Norristown, Pennsylvania and eight flavors of ice cream from Bassetts, a fifth-generation Philadelphia creamery.

Cheesesteak restaurant Nicky's Undefeated in Tucker is meant to serve as a headquarters for Philly sports fans. / Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

The full bar features Pennsylvania-brewed beers and modern riffs on Italian cocktails, including the Goodfellas, an Italian old-fashioned, and a margarita made with Italian ice.

Even the name of the restaurant is a nod to Lo’s hometown.

“It’s an homage to all of our Italian buddies back home,” he said. “Everybody knows a guy named Nicky. And ‘undefeated’ is a reference to boxing and sports.”

Walt TK and Michael Lo pose at a Philadelphia Eagles game.

Credit: Courtesy of Michael Lo

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Michael Lo

The Philly love is extended to the Nicky’s Undefeated space, which seats 50 in the main dining room and 10 at the bar. The walls are painted with logos of Philadelphia food businesses, and seven TV are tuned to Philly sports.

“We really want to be a headquarters for people from the Delaware Valley,” Lo said. “Not only just with the food, but also celebrating sports.”

Nicky’s Undefeated’s opening hours are 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

2316 Main St., Tucker. 404-736-1407, nickysundefeated.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Nicky’s Undefeated:

Nicky's Undefeated menu

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

Nicky's Undefeated menu

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

Nicky's Undefeated menu

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

Nicky's Undefeated menu

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

Nicky's Undefeated menu

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Nicky's Undefeated

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Stella Artois

Ludacris shares love of Black food and advice for chefs, restaurant owners23m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Thomas Swofford

Annual Atlanta Black Restaurant Week feeds businesses and hungry customers
Placeholder Image

Credit: Brian Crumb

Review: The Porter makes a triumphant return in Little Five Points
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Bocado

Bocado opening in Sandy Springs with menu focused on pizzas, small plates
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Angela Hansberger

These delicious, ready-to-drink cocktails are great for summer39m ago
Eventide Brewing quietly closes in Grant Park48m ago
Rwby closes in Midtown, with Mexican restaurant La Santa to take over the space
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement