More than 15 metro Atlanta restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

11 a.m.-8 p.m. $70 per person, $20 for children 12 and under. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 404-400-3669 and 3379 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 470-819-4841. 5church-atlanta.com

AltaToro. Head to AltaToro for a Latin-inspired Thanksgiving feast with carving stations of turkey and prime rib and side items such as pupusas, chicken empanadas, arepas and passion fruit cheesecake bites.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. $65 per adult, $20 for children 12 and under. 33 Peachtree Place, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com

The Americano. Located inside the Intercontinental Buckhead, the Americano will host a three-course Italian feast featuring braised short rib, Brussels sprouts with caramelized shallots, pancetta chestnut stuffing, charred Broccolini and Campari cranberry sauce.

2-8 p.m. $150 per person. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com

Atlas. This Michelin-starred restaurant will offer formal and casual Thanksgiving experiences in the main dining room and the Tavern respectively. The five-course menu will be an interpretation of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from chef Freddy Money.

Noon-8 p.m. $195 per person. 88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-600-6471, atlasrestaurant.com

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar. Enjoy a four-course meal with wine pairings and menu items like prosciutto deviled eggs, beet and pear salad, smoked turkey breast with rosemary and sage dressing and bourbon whiskey chocolate cake.

11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $115 per person and $19.95 for children 12 and under. 6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 770-559-8749, cattleshedwinebar.com

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort. Visit this winery for a Thanksgiving buffet at Versailles Restaurant, featuring international cheeses and charcuterie, pumpkin bisque, stuffed pork tenderloin and a waffle and ice cream station.

Noon-6 p.m. $120 per person. $60 for children 6-12. Free for children under 5. 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive, Braselton. 678-425-0900, chateauelan.com

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar. This Italian eatery will offer a Thanksgiving menu with charcuterie, goat cheese and veal meatballs to start, followed by pasta and risotto dishes like butternut squash lasagna and spaghetti with lobster. Desserts include pecan pie, tiramisu and pumpkin cheesecake.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. 300 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville. 770-756-9188, enzo-itl.com

Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. Enjoy a Thanksgiving Day brunch buffet at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. Offerings include a welcome drink, a Thanksgiving cocktail carafe for two and menu items like roasted turkey, lobster mac and cheese and pastries.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. $165 per person, $82.50 for children. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-5913, fourseasons.com/atlanta

Hobnob. All Hobnob locations will offer a three-course Thanksgiving dinner featuring acorn squash soup, turkey breast with sausage-leek dressing, apple cider-mustard glazed ham and whipped potatoes and collard greens.

11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $55 per person, $18.95 for children 12 and under. Multiple locations. hobnobatlanta.com

Le Bilboquet. This French bistro in Buckhead Village will offer a three-course Thanksgiving menu featuring options like Cajun chicken breast with french fries and roasted turkey with Brussels sprouts, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy. After 4 p.m., diners can order a la carte.

11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $110 per person. $35 for children. 3027 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 404-869-9944, lebilboquetatlanta.com

Credit: Courtesy of Marcus Bar & Grille Credit: Courtesy of Marcus Bar & Grille

Marcus Bar & Grille. Enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet at Marcus Bar & Grille featuring turkey prepared two ways with giblet gravy and quince mostarda, specialty holiday cocktails like the Thanksgiving Tea with bourbon, Earl Grey, honey, orange bitters and thyme, and mini custard and sweet potato pies.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. $65 per adult, $35 per child. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com

Ocean & Acre. This Halcyon eatery will offer a three-course Thanksgiving menu featuring items like lobster bisque, burrata, smoked turkey breast, stuffed flounder and pecan pie.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. $75 per person, $32.50 for children. 6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 678-823-8887, oceanandacre.com

Ray’s at Killer Creek. Head to Ray’s at Killer Creek for a Thanksgiving buffet featuring spinach and artichoke dip, baked macaroni and cheese, honey glazed salmon, turkey breast, green bean casserole and bourbon pecan pie.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. $75 per person. 1700 Mansell Road, Alpharetta. 770-649-0064, raysatkillercreek.com

Ray’s in the City. Expect a family-style Thanksgiving meal with menu highlights like peel-and-eat shrimp, spinach and artichoke dip, herb-crusted prime rib, roasted Brussels sprouts and cinnamon apple cake.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. $85 per person. 240 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-524-9224, raysinthecity.com

Ray’s on the River. Enjoy a buffet with items such as smoked salmon spread, butternut squash bisque, herb-roasted turkey breast, smoked brisket, Southern-style cornbread stuffing, bourbon sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. $75 per person. 6700 Powers Ferry Road, Sandy Springs. 770-955-1187, raysontheriver.com

Reverence. This eatery at Epicurean Atlanta will offer a Thanksgiving Day buffet featuring corn chowder, butternut salad, citrus herb turkey breast, honey garlic salmon, turkey potpie, sage mashed potatoes and baked Cajun mac and cheese.

1-8 p.m. $75 per person, $25 for children 12 and under. 1117 W Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-283-2590, reverenceatlanta.com

Credit: Courtesy of the Select Credit: Courtesy of the Select

The Select. Celebrate Thanksgiving at the Select in Sandy Springs with a three-course menu. Start with a salad or soup, choose between a turkey, salmon or short rib plate — each with a pair of vegetable sides, and finish with apple tart, pecan pie, banana pudding or flourless chocolate cake. The meal also includes rolls, stuffing, gravy and mac and cheese for the table.

Noon-6 p.m. $79 per person, $35 for children. 6405 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com

The Southern Gentleman. Enjoy a festive, Southern-inspired buffet with menu items like pimento cheese chips with pork rinds, herb-roasted turkey, smoked Gouda mac and cheese, peach cobbler and Meyer lemon curd tarts.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. $75 per person. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentlemanatl.com

Tesserae. The Thompson Atlanta in Buckhead will hold Thanksgiving on Tesserae’s enclosed rooftop, featuring dishes like filet mignon tartare, sea trout, roasted turkey breast, potato puree with brown gravy, fried Brussels and three-layer chocolate cake.

Noon-6 p.m. $80 per person. 415 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 470-600-3500, tesseraeatlanta.com

Tiny Lou’s. Head to the Hotel Clermont for a three-course Thanksgiving dinner with offerings like port wine poached pear salad, roasted turkey, beef bourguignon, squash casserole and chai spiced pumpkin pie.

4-9 p.m. $95 per person. 789 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-485-0085, tinylous.com

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta. Dine at the Waldorf Astoria this Thanksgiving and choose from a buffet featuring Kaluga caviar, roast turkey and rosemary mustard crusted Tomahawk roast, lobster mac and cheese and a pumpkin spice mousse tart.

Noon-6 p.m. $145 per person, $65 for children 12 and under. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, hilton.com/en/brands/waldorf-astoria

