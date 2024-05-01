More than 15 food and drink events happening this May in metro Atlanta

6-8 p.m. May 1. $100-$125 per person. 2440 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. museumofdesign.org

Credit: Karl L. Moore/The Home Depot Bac Credit: Karl L. Moore/The Home Depot Bac

Truist Night Market: Passport Edition

The Home Depot Backyard will host the Truist Night Market, which features more than 30 Atlanta chefs, restaurateurs and artisans offering international cuisine and cocktails. There will be live music, a mobile cigar lounge, vendors and a live muralist. Featured restaurants include Hapa Kitchen, Bamreu, Omiga Kitchen, Belen Empanadas and Pastries and Delbar.

6:30-9:30 p.m. May 2. $25-$80 per person. The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. bigtickets.com/events/hdby/truist-night-market-passport-edition-2024

Teremana’s Most Mana-ful Bar

Dwayne Johnson’s tequila brand, Teremana Tequila, invites fans to celebrate the Most Mana-ful Bars in America Awards at Virginia-Highland cocktail bar Dad’s. The award recognizes bars that are bringing good energy, bringing people together and doing the right thing. Attendees can enjoy Teremana Tequila cocktails and complimentary bites.

5-8 p.m. May 3. 870 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. TeremanaMMBAwardsGA.rsvpify.com

Explore Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with these drink recipes and metro Atlanta parties

Tacos & Margs Crawl

Start the day at X Midtown for a Cinco de Mayo kick-off party, then set out on the Tacos & Margs Crawl to nearby bars and restaurants including Ponko Chicken, Casa Almenara, Fin & Feathers Restaurant and Wicked Wolf.

2 p.m. May 4 and 5. $19.99-$69.99 per person. 990 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. barcrawlnation.com/events/atlanta-tacos-margs-2024

Soil Festival

The annual Soil Festival at Maddox Park teaches attendees about urban agriculture and Atlanta’s food leaders. Ticket holders will try food from local vendors, learn about healthy soil, participate in cooking demonstrations and take workshops on topics like composting, beekeeping and gardening. There will also be a beer garden and a farmers market.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4. $5-$25 per person. 1115 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, Atlanta. foodwellalliance.org/soil-festival-2024

Kentucky Derby watch party

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta in Buckhead will hold a Kentucky Derby watch party with best dressed and best hat contests, prizes, light bites and cocktails.

4:30-7 p.m. May 4. $70 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, exploretock.com/waldorfastoriaatlantabuckhead/event/476949/derby-day-race-watching-experience

Atlanta Wine and Jazz festival

Enjoy the sounds of jazz at the Promenade in Piedmont Park while sipping on some wine. Smooth jazz artists will perform while attendees sample more than 50 international and domestic wines, craft beer and spirits. Tickets include admission to the lawn area, unlimited wine and spirits and a souvenir wine glass.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 4. $65-$90 per person. 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. atlantawineandjazz.com

Book signing at A Cappella

Florida food writer and restaurant critic Annabelle Tometich will discuss her debut novel, “The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida, and Felony,” at A Cappella Books with Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior food editor Ligaya Figueras.

3 p.m. May 4. 208 Haralson Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-681-5128, acappellabooks.com

Cinco de Mayo at Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours

This Michelin-recommended eatery will host a Cinco de Mayo brunch in partnership with Don Julio. Featured menu items include black eyed pea salsa, pimento queso and corn tortilla chips; watermelon and heirloom tomato gazpacho with cilantro lime crema; salmon belly ceviche and cornbread biscotti; and a braised short rib with cheddar and chive hash brown taquito, mezcal gravy and crispy pearl onions. All courses will be paired with a Don Julio cocktail.

12:30 p.m. May 5. $85 per person. 1133 Huff Road NW, Atlanta. 404-350-5500, twistedsoulatl.com

Explore Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in metro Atlanta

Orin Swift Wine Dinner

Join the winemakers of Orin Swift for a wine dinner at Serena Pastificio. The evening begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Expect a four-course menu paired with Orin Swift’s wine. Featured items include crab linguini with cauliflower, pancetta and lemon gremolata paired with a Mannequin Chardonnay, and quail with pomegranate syrup glaze, espresso jus and fermented strawberry salsa paired with Slander Pinot Noir.

6:30 p.m. May 7. $195 per person. 1197 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-893-8526, serena-pastificio.com

Taste of Alpharetta

Downtown Alpharetta will offer bites from more than 60 restaurants at this year’s Taste of Alpharetta. There will be a kids zone, live music and drinks. All food samples will be between $1-$8. Participating restaurants include Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, It’s a Sweet Life Bakery, Melting Pot and the Ginger Room. This is a cashless event and digital tasting tickets must be purchased online.

5-10 p.m. May 9. 20 S Main St., Alpharetta. 678-297-2811, tasteofalpharettaga.com

OMG Food Festival

Head to the Pinnacle Lot at Atlantic Station for this food and hip-hop festival. There will be food trucks, DJs and live bands playing hip-hop, rap and more.

2-10 p.m. May 11. $12 per person. 241 20th St., Atlanta. atlanticstation.com/event/omg-food-festival

Avondale Estates Wine & Art Walk

Head to Avondale Estates for a wine and art walk throughout downtown. Tickets include a commemorative wine glass, sample wine tastings at 20 Avondale Estates businesses and art curated by the Avondale Arts Alliance.

3-7 p.m. May 11. $55-$60 per person. 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 404-294-5400, bigtickets.com/events/avondale-dda/avondale-estates-wine-art-walk

Credit: Courtesy of Live at the Battery Credit: Courtesy of Live at the Battery

Divas Drag Brunch

Head to Live at the Battery for Divas Drag Brunch, featuring cocktails and a brunch buffet.

11 a.m. May 12. Starting at $20 per person. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com

Credit: Courtesy of Le Bon Nosh Credit: Courtesy of Le Bon Nosh

Spring Chef’s Tasting & Wine Dinner

Le Bon Nosh chef Forough Vaikili will prepare a five-course spring dinner to pair with wines from Cowhorn Vineyard & Garden and Johan Vineyard. Menu items include baked chèvre salad; lamb chops with grilled baby gem, chèvre ranch and harissa; and strawberry pavlova.

6:30 p.m. May 15. $150 per person. 65 Irby Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-835-2007, lebonnosh.com

Bien Vegano

Vegan market Bien Vegano will return to Pontoon Brewing with vegan food vendors, art, goods, music and beer.

1-5 p.m. May 19. 8601 Dunwoody Place, Sandy Springs. instagram.com/bienveganoatl

Piroshky Piroshky

This Eastern European-inspired bakery based in Seattle will hold a pop-up at Round Trip Brewery. Attendees can order the eatery’s savory pies online and pick them up on May 24 at the brewery. Piroshky fillings include chicken and curry rice; potato and mushroom; meatball marinara; and beef and potato.

May 24. 1279 Seaboard Industrial Boulevard NW, Atlanta. 404-963-1252, piroshkybakery.com

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.