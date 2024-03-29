5-9 p.m. April 1. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-655-4035, punkfoodieatponce.com.

The Vegan Social ATL

A weekly vegan night market kicks off in East Point at Atlanta Utility Works. Every Wednesday evening, the event will feature a variety of vegan vendors offering plant-based food, drinks and products, as well as music and a kids zone.

4-9 p.m. Opens April 3, then every Wednesday. Free entry. 2903 RN Martin St., East Point. thevegan.social.

Kegs & Eggs baseball home opener

Fans can celebrate the Atlanta Braves’ home opener at Live at the Battery. Tickets include a brunch buffet, two drink tickets for draft beer or mimosas, patio games and live music.

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. April 5. $30 per person. 825 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events/20240405-home-opener.

Anniversary celebration at Marcus Bar & Grille

Celebrate one year of celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Atlanta restaurant, Marcus Bar & Grille. The anniversary party will feature a buffet and $11 cocktails, plus goods from local vendors and a DJ set. Samuelsson will be on site along with Kupcakerie, Atlanta Influences Everything, King of Pops, Fruition Hat Co. and Equiano Afro-Caribbean Rum, and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q which will be serving free wings until 3 p.m.,

3-6 p.m. April 5. Free entry. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com.

SIP Brookhaven

Head to Oglethorpe University for an afternoon of wine, cocktail, spirit and beer tastings from local Brookhaven restaurants. There will also be light bites and live music.

3-6 p.m. April 12. $35-$50 per person. 4484 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 678-879-4570, sipbrookhaven.com.

Greens, Eggs and Jam

Make your way to the Morningside Farmers Market for this spring festival with locally grown produce, activities for kids and live music, along with vendors like Diamond Hill and Row by Rowe.

8-11:30 a.m. April 13. 1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta. morningsidemarket.com.

Atlanta Wing Fest

Experience chicken wings galore at this event hosted by Taste of Atlanta. Ticket holders can sample wings from more than 25 Atlanta restaurants and vote on their favorites. There will also be bottomless beer, wine and cocktails, plus a DJ and cooking demonstrations. Be sure to look for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s own Ligaya Figueras, who will be one of the judges at the event.

6-10 p.m. April 18. $75-$95 per person. Uptown Atlanta, 570 Main St., Atlanta. AtlantaWingFest.com.

Taste of Truist Park & The Battery Atlanta food tour

Braves fans and foodies alike will get a kick out of this tour, which starts off in the Truist Park Press Box with a Terrapin beer and soft pretzel, then heads to the Braves dugout for samples of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. Move on to the Battery with stops at ASW Distillery, Mac McGee’s Irish Pub and El Super Pan, and end your feast with a treat from River Street Sweets.

12:30 p.m. Starting April 18. $199 per person. 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. mlb.com/braves/ballpark/tours/food.

Green Eggs & Kegs Festival

The Green Eggs & Kegs Festival returns for its third year with food, brews and live music. Tickets include unlimited food from local restaurateurs, caterers and bakers plus beer, wine and spirits. Participating restaurants include Renzo’s Fire, Royal Spice Indian Restaurant and Message in a Bottle.

1-5 p.m. April 20. $45-$110 per person. 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-338-6992, funwoodyrestaurants.com.

GrillFest

Get excited for grilling season with the GrillFest at Union Hill Park in Alpharetta. This event will feature a variety of foods prepared on grills, smokers and flat-top griddles, including burgers, barbecue, wings and steak. Restaurant and chef partners will also cook veggie options for those who don’t eat meat. Participating restaurants include Taylor’d BBQ, Socks’ Love BBQ and Mutt & Jeff’s Smokehouse No. 3.

1-6 p.m. April 20. $65 per person. 1590 Little Pine Trail, Alpharetta. 678-297-2811, atlantamagazine.com/grillfest.

La Feria de April Celebration

Fogón & Lions will hold a La Feria de April Celebration for the Seville Fair, a colorful festival held in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain. The restaurant will offer flamenco music and dancing, paella samples and $5 sangria.

3-7 p.m. April 21. 10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com.

Atlanta Seafood Festival

Eat your way through this seafood festival held at Atlantic Station. Tickets include live music and samples of beer, wine, seltzer, mimosas and punch. Food is sold separately and will feature vendors like Island Chef Mobile Cafe and Kountry Queenz Cooking.

1-5 p.m. April 27. $50-$65 per person. 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta. atlantaseafoodfestival.com.

Fil-Am Fest

Get a taste of Filipino-American culture at the third Fil-Am Fest in Decatur. Local Filipino-American businesses and organizations will present food, crafts and activities.

Noon-4 p.m. April 27. $5 per person. Free for children 5 and under. 4086 Covington Highway, Decatur. freshtix.com/events/fil-am-fest-apr2024.

