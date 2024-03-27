New menu items include:

The Big “Queso.” One pound of grilled marinated chicken with Chihuahua cheese, salsa and cilantro is pressed between sourdough bread, grilled and topped with spicy queso sauce. Available at the Taco Factory near section 152.

Grand Slam Nacho. 2-foot-long spread of tricolor tortilla chips, topped with jalapeño queso, chicken tinga, black bean and corn salsa, salsa verde, salsa roja and lime crema. Available at Taco Factory near section 152.

Uncle Charlie’s Chicken. Hand-breaded, deep-fried chicken breast dipped in spicy sauce, topped with bread and butter pickles and served on a pretzel bun. Available at Coop’s Championship Chicken near sections 138 and 320.

Pitcher’s Mound. A pile of waffle fries topped with slow-smoked brisket served nacho-style with spicy cheese sauce, pico de gallo, salsa roja and lime crema. Available at 1871 Grill near section 113.

4 Bagger. Four charbroiled burgers, covered with one pound of barbecue brisket, jalapeños, aged cheddar cheese and reaper pepper mayo. Served on a toasted sesame seed bun and topped with beer-battered onion rings. Available at 1871 Grill near section 113.

The Dinger. All-beef meatballs braised in Martorano’s house-made marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella and served on an Italian roll. Available at Slice near section 112.

Perimeter Dog. A foot-long, half-pound hot dog topped with sweet bacon jam, spicy sport peppers, diced Vidalia onions and lemon-pepper Dijonnaise sauce. Available at 1871 Grill near section 141.

Fielder’s Catch. Two lobster tails, three fried oysters, sweet potato fries, candied bacon, shredded lettuce, heirloom tomatoes and spicy peach remoulade served on a split-top bun. Available at the Coors Light Chophouse.

There will also be three new dishes available for the Xfinity Club, a private space located on the Lexus Level. Featured items include Pork Belly Grilled Cheese with sourdough bread, melted Sweet Grass Dairy gouda, mozzarella, pork belly and caramelized onions; the Ribeye Steak Sandwich with 10 ounces of ribeye topped in melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions and mushrooms on a hoagie roll; and the French Toast Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich with fried chicken tossed in a hot honey sauce sandwiched between two slices of French toast-style brioche and topped with fried pickles and a Southern pecan mayo.

Guests in the suites can expect additional offerings like a sushi platter; Crunchified Pork Wings with fried pork ribs drizzled in a Coca-Cola barbecue sauce and topped with matchstick potatoes; the Spicy Southern Chicken Slider, which comes with crispy chicken topped with pickle slices and a ghost pepper aioli; the Ahi Tuna Nachos with wonton chips topped with ahi tuna, scallions, tomatoes and mango; and the Go the Distance Italian Sub, a three-foot-long baguette with salami, prosciutto, spicy capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and red onion.

Martorano started developing the menu in November 2023, taking note of what performed well in previous years and what didn’t work. Shareable dishes were particularly popular, along with menu items that “went outside the box of normal baseball fare,” Martorano said.

“A lot of these creations come from the (other) chefs (on the team),” Martorano said. “You wanna make sure that you create a culture of people (feeling) like they can express themselves.”

In addition to a new menu, Braves fans can enjoy the Blue Moon Beer Garden, which was previously home to the Xfinity Rooftop. It will open on April 5, and will be accessible to all ticket holders once they’re inside the ballpark.

The Blue Moon Beer Garden will offer the “largest variety of beer offerings in the ballpark,” said Hannah Basinger, senior vice president of operations for the Braves. They partnered with Blue Moon’s brewmaster, John Legnard, to collaborate on the list of beers on tap. Food from a variety of stalls will also be available in the beer garden, including Fred’s Meat and Bread, which has a location in Krog Street Market and will be new to Truist Park, and bites from Alabama-based Conecuh Sausage Co.

“We want to make sure that Truist Park, from a food and beverage standpoint, represents Atlanta, represents Braves country,” Basinger said.

This season, fans can also purchase tickets for the Taste of Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta Food Tour. Tours begin on April 18 and will be offered every Thursday. Attendees will start in the Braves dugout with samples of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, then move into the Battery with stops at ASW Distillery, Mac McGee’s Irish Pub, El Super Pan and River Street Sweets.

Other food and beverage concepts at the Battery, which opened seven years ago along with the ballpark, include Battle & Brew, H&F Burger, Punch Bowl Social, C. Ellet’s, Ph’east food hall and Superica.

