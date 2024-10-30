Food & Dining
Food & Dining

Mixing fall cocktails with a Southern feel

A hillbilly hymn cocktail, made with pawpaws and Maker's Mark, is perfect for fall. (Krista Slater for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Krista Slater

Krista Slater

A hillbilly hymn cocktail, made with pawpaws and Maker's Mark, is perfect for fall. (Krista Slater for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) (Krista Slater)
By Jerry and Krista Slater – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

The 30-member Bourbon Crusaders group has raised more than $7 million for charity since 2016. The recipient of the funds raised at the group’s annual charity event this year will be the Southern Foodways Alliance.

That’s where we come in. Jerry, as co-author of “The Southern Foodways Alliance Guide to Cocktails,” was asked to come up with a couple of drinks for the Nov. 9 event, where the curating chef for the dinner will be Todd Richards, known for such restaurants as One Flew South and his wonderful cookbooks, including “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes.”

Back before he, Jerry and Duane Nutter created One Flew South at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, they worked together in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Seelbach Hilton’s Oakroom.

ExploreCocktail, wine and beer news

We recently wrote about pawpaws, a fruit native to Kentucky, and a cocktail called hillbilly hymn, made with Maker’s Mark. So, that was a natural choice — one cocktail down, one to go.

The event will take place at the home of Bill Samuels Jr., chairman emeritus of Maker’s Mark. His son Rob now runs the company, and we were told that Rob really likes the cocktail known as an old-fashioned.

With cool weather in mind, we pulled out St. George spiced pear liqueur, one of our fall favorites. The folks at St. George add fresh pear juice and spices — especially cinnamon and allspice — to their flagship pear brandy to create autumn in a bottle. The addition of Carpano Antica vermouth provides even more spice, and a little bitterness. A touch more bitterness was needed for balance, so we added black walnut bitters from Fee Brothers, which bolstered the Southern feel of the drink.

In Louisville, there is a cemetery named Cave Hill, where famous folks such as Col. Harland Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken fame are buried. It is said that Bill Samuels Jr. drove Sanders around when he was trying to launch his spice blend. We hope Bill and Rob enjoy this spicy hybrid of an old-fashioned and a Manhattan.

CAVE HILL STROLL

1½ ounces Makers Mark

½ ounce St. George spiced pear liqueur

½ ounce Carpano Antica vermouth

3 dashes Fee Brothers black walnut bitters

lemon and orange peel

Place all the liquid ingredients in an old-fashioned cocktail glass. Add ice and stir. Express a lemon peel and an orange peel over the drink and drop them in.

Serves one.

Per serving: 163 calories (percent of calories from fat: 0), no protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, no fiber, no fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium.

ExploreRegional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Jerry and Krista Slater
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta

Atlanta area charity events to check out in November
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman

Here are the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide restaurant winners
Placeholder Image

Chris Rank

Wild Heaven, Fox Bros. partner to bring beer and barbecue to Toco Hill
Placeholder Image

Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Virginia Willis

Lentils and chicken sausage make a pulse-quickening supper 29m ago
Get a taste of Spain at Hector Santiago’s new Ponce City Market spot La Metro41m ago
Throw one-of-a-kind parties with panache57m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB