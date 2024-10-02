Try this liqueur that’s made with North America’s largest edible fruit

Aronia. The Midwest aronia berry also is known as the chokeberry, probably because of its bitterness and astringency. Apologue mixes it with raspberries, rose hips and other ingredients for a light, bright take on berry liqueur.

Persimmon. Apologue uses the persimmon, an underutilized fruit, in its version of a classic aperitif, along with rhubarb, citrus and spices. This can be used in a delightful twist on a spritz or Negroni.

Celery Root. Maybe the most adventurous in the Apologue lineup, this liqueur is savory, with hints of anise and green herbs, such as dill and tarragon. Add this to a bloody mary or a mezcal cocktail.

Saffron. This liqueur has an intense smell and tastes of its namesake herb. It also uses a spice-box array — cardamom, coriander, turmeric and curry leaf — for depth of flavor. We can’t wait to try this in a Persian- or Indian-inspired cocktail.

That brings us to the limited-run Paw Paw liqueur. North America’s largest edible fruit, the pawpaw grows from the Great Lakes to Appalachia, especially along riverbanks. The fruit looks like a kidney-shaped mango and its thick skin is green to black. The flavor is reminiscent of banana, mango and custardy apple, with a heady floral aroma.

Here is a recipe for our take on a classic whiskey sour.

HILLBILLY HYMN

1.5 ounces bourbon (we used Maker’s Mark)

.75 ounce Apologue Paw Paw liqueur

.75 ounce fresh lemon juice

.50 ounce roasted banana syrup (see recipe)

nutmeg

Place all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Grate fresh nutmeg over the top.

ROASTED BANANA SYRUP

1 banana

half a cup of brown sugar

half a cup of white sugar

1 cup water

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Place a whole banana, skin intact, in the oven on a small tray and roast until the skin turns black, about 15-20 minutes. Let the banana cool, peel it and place it in a small mixing bowl. Place the sugars and water in a pan and heat to dissolve, stopping just before a boil. Pour the syrup over the roasted banana and steep until cool. Strain the banana solids from the soup with a fine-mesh strainer.

Hillbilly Hymn - serves 1

Per serving: 198 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 12 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 2 milligrams sodium.

Roasted Banana Syrup - makes about 1 1/2 cups

Per 1/2-ounce: 32 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), trace protein, 8 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams total sugars, trace fiber, no fat, no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.

