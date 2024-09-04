Microwave gets salmon with lemon butter caper sauce on the table in minutes

This means a microwave is excellent at steaming. Foods with a high water content, like fresh vegetables and fish, are perfect for microwave cooking. This week’s recipe, which features a classic combination of steamed salmon and lemon caper butter, is a snap to put together and requires minimal cleanup.

You may be concerned about cooking fish in the microwave because of the lingering aroma. To remove any odors, combine 1 cup of water and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice in a microwave-safe container. Heat the solution in the microwave until boiling, about 3 minutes. Once the lemon water has cooled sufficiently, soak a dishcloth in it then wring out the excess water. Use the damp cloth to wipe the inside of the microwave clean.

Steamed Salmon with Lemon Caper Butter

Many folks avoid salmon skin, but it is highly nutritious and contains a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, important for building brain cells, supporting heart health and providing energy. Salmon skin is also rich in collagen, which is beneficial for joint health and skin elasticity.

If serving with the skin on, make certain the filets have been scaled.

4 6-ounce salmon filets with skin

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 lemon, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon salted capers (not rinsed)

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons whole parsley leaves

Place the salmon filets in a microwave-safe baking dish. Scatter the butter, lemon slices and capers evenly over the filets. (It will all melt together so precise placement is not important.) Cover with plastic wrap or a tight-fitting lid. Cook on high until the salmon is just tender, about 5 minutes, depending on the strength of your microwave. Remove and let sit for 1 minute for carryover cooking and to cool slightly. Carefully remove the lid or plastic wrap. Spoon the sauce over the fish to coat. Add the parsley leaves and serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 261 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 35 grams protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 12 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 141 milligrams cholesterol, 138 milligrams sodium.

