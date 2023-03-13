Atlanta mayor, Beltline leaders celebrate groundbreaking of Southside trail construction

“Once this segment of Southside trail for the Beltline is completed, you’ll be able to continuously ride a bike, walk from Boulevard all the way to the Piedmont Park,” Higgs said. “That’s game changing for us.”

Southeast Atlanta community leaders highlighted the importance of the project as a way to connect communities — particularly Black neighborhoods — previously isolated by the construction of Interstate 20.

“Many were permanently displaced, but the aftermath of construction left most of South Atlanta on what felt like an island,” said Councilman Jason Winston, who represents the area. “Today, we celebrate the bridge that will finally connect southeast Atlanta to the rest of the city.”

The Southside trail expansion also aims to create safer routes between schools like Parkside Elementary and Maynard Jackson High School.

Construction on the entirety of the Atlanta Beltline is expected to be done by 2030.