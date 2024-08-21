Meaty mushrooms transform vegetarian barbecue sandwiches

Mushrooms are having a moment as the superstars of the plant-based movement. They are considered both a superfood and a functional food. Superfoods are foods that have a very high nutritional density with very few calories. A functional food goes one step further and has a potentially beneficial effect on health beyond basic nutrition, promoting optimal health and aiding in reducing the risk of disease.

With wide-ranging textures and flavors, as well as an ability to soak up the flavors they are combined with, mushroom recipes are infinitely useful in the good and good-for-you kitchen. Not long ago, the only mushrooms you could find at a typical grocery store were white button, cremini and portobello. Modern demand has created a market for more unusual varieties with wide-ranging flavors and textures. Now, many supermarkets offer oyster, shiitake and enoki. For more exotic mushrooms like king trumpet, beech and lion’s mane, you can visit Whole Foods Market as well as international stores with a broad selection of produce. Atlanta-area sources include Buford Highway Farmers Market, Your DeKalb Farmers Market, Super H Mart and Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market.

King trumpet mushrooms, also called king oyster or French horn mushrooms, are the largest of the oyster mushroom family. They are noted by their thick white stems and light brown flattened caps. They are generally 4 to 7 inches long and 1 to 2 inches in diameter. Their large size and fibrous texture make them great for shredding which, when cooked, mimics the texture and appearance of barbecue pulled pork or chicken.