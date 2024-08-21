Meaty mushrooms transform vegetarian barbecue sandwiches

Mushrooms are having a moment as the superstars of the plant-based movement. They are considered both a superfood and a functional food. Superfoods are foods that have a very high nutritional density with very few calories. A functional food goes one step further and has a potentially beneficial effect on health beyond basic nutrition, promoting optimal health and aiding in reducing the risk of disease.
With wide-ranging textures and flavors, as well as an ability to soak up the flavors they are combined with, mushroom recipes are infinitely useful in the good and good-for-you kitchen. Not long ago, the only mushrooms you could find at a typical grocery store were white button, cremini and portobello. Modern demand has created a market for more unusual varieties with wide-ranging flavors and textures. Now, many supermarkets offer oyster, shiitake and enoki. For more exotic mushrooms like king trumpet, beech and lion’s mane, you can visit Whole Foods Market as well as international stores with a broad selection of produce. Atlanta-area sources include Buford Highway Farmers Market, Your DeKalb Farmers Market, Super H Mart and Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market.
King trumpet mushrooms, also called king oyster or French horn mushrooms, are the largest of the oyster mushroom family. They are noted by their thick white stems and light brown flattened caps. They are generally 4 to 7 inches long and 1 to 2 inches in diameter. Their large size and fibrous texture make them great for shredding which, when cooked, mimics the texture and appearance of barbecue pulled pork or chicken.
The key to this recipe is to roast the mushrooms at a fairly high temperature to remove some of the moisture and tenderize them, then coat them in barbecue sauce and return them to the oven to crisp the ends and deepen their flavor.
Barbecue Pulled Mushroom Sandwiches
King trumpet mushrooms work best for this recipe. You can also use oyster and beech mushrooms, or substitute maitake, also known as hen of the woods. This technique does not work as well with smaller, spongier mushrooms like white button and cremini.
2 pounds king trumpet mushrooms
¼ cup pure olive oil
2 tablespoons garlic powder
2 tablespoons smoked paprika
½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
1/2 cup reduced-sugar barbecue sauce, such as Primal Kitchen, plus more for serving if desired
4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split, for serving
Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baked sheet with aluminum foil.
Shred the mushrooms by running the tines of a dinner fork lengthwise, away from the cap. Pull the mushrooms apart with your fingers into strips.
Place the shredded mushrooms on the lined pan and drizzle with oil. Add garlic powder and smoked paprika; season with salt, black pepper and cayenne. Stir to combine. Spread out in an even layer. Bake the mushrooms until soft and tender, about 15 minutes.
Add barbecue sauce and toss to coat. Spread out in an even layer. Return to oven and cook until mushrooms are browned and caramelized, an additional 10 to 15 minutes.
Serve on buns with additional barbecue sauce, if desired.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 365 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 15 grams protein, 47 grams carbohydrates, 9 grams total sugars, 10 grams fiber, 16 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 596 milligrams sodium.
