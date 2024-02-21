I’ve had a hankering for a sloppy Joe since last fall when I enjoyed a slightly similar Tuscan beef ragu crostone. I’ve been contemplating remaking the beloved American retro recipe into a good and good for you version.

There’s a culinary concept known as “blended burger,” in which half of the ground beef in a recipe is replaced with chopped mushroom, resulting in a burger that is lower in calories, sodium and cholesterol than a traditional beef burger. The umami in mushrooms blends seamlessly with the beef to increase flavor and moisture. In a dish such as this, it doesn’t detract from the flavor of the beef; it enhances it.

Mushrooms are health and wellness superstars and I include them in my meals several times a week. For this blend, I’ve chosen cremini mushrooms. Similar in appearance to white button mushrooms, they have a light-tan to rich brown cap and a firm texture. The key to this recipe remaining thick, meaty and spoonable is to cook the mushrooms until almost dry before adding the ground beef. If the mushrooms are not well cooked, they will exude moisture into the beef and you’ll have a saucy Joe, not a sloppy Joe.