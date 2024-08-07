Mushroom pate makes a simple appetizer for all

The key to summer entertaining is simplicity. A cookout can be handled with a selection of meats and vegetables, but what about the appetizers?
This plant-based Raw Mushroom Pate is good for you, with a flavor that satisfies vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. And preparing it is as simple as blitzing ingredients in a food processor.
Mushrooms are health and wellness superstars and a popular stand-in for meat in plant-based diets. This recipe uses raw walnuts and cremini mushrooms as the base, with dried mushrooms added as a flavor booster. Also known as baby bellas, cremini mushrooms have a dark brown cap and a firm texture. Although similar in size to white button mushrooms they are more full-flavored and complex. Cremini mushrooms are also less expensive than other varieties, making them a great money-saving ingredient and perfect for serving a crowd.
Raw Mushroom Pate
This recipe can be easily halved and will keep up to a week in an airtight container in the refrigerator. In addition to being a hearty spread, it can be used as an umami-rich sauce for pasta or potatoes and thinned with liquid as a sauce for chicken, beef or pork.
24 ounces cremini mushrooms, washed and stem ends trimmed
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1/4 ounce dried mushrooms, such as porcini
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon low-sodium tamari or soy sauce
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt, plus more to taste
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper, plus more to taste
3 sage leaves, freshly chopped plus more whole leaves for garnish
Crackers and crostini, for serving
Combine the cremini mushrooms, walnuts, dried mushrooms, vinegar, tamari, sesame oil, salt, pepper and chopped sage in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Process, occasionally scraping the sides of the bowl until smooth and combined, 3 to 5 minutes. Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper. Garnish with whole sage leaves. Serve with crackers and crostini.
Makes 3 cups.
Per tablespoon: 17 calories (percent of calories from fat, 64), 1 gram protein, 1 gram carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 1 gram total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 23 milligrams sodium.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author