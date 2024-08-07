Mushroom pate makes a simple appetizer for all

The key to summer entertaining is simplicity. A cookout can be handled with a selection of meats and vegetables, but what about the appetizers?

This plant-based Raw Mushroom Pate is good for you, with a flavor that satisfies vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. And preparing it is as simple as blitzing ingredients in a food processor.

Mushrooms are health and wellness superstars and a popular stand-in for meat in plant-based diets. This recipe uses raw walnuts and cremini mushrooms as the base, with dried mushrooms added as a flavor booster. Also known as baby bellas, cremini mushrooms have a dark brown cap and a firm texture. Although similar in size to white button mushrooms they are more full-flavored and complex. Cremini mushrooms are also less expensive than other varieties, making them a great money-saving ingredient and perfect for serving a crowd.