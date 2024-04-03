Food & Dining

RECIPE: Jazz up trumpet mushrooms with lemon gremolata

Dark golden brown seared king trumpet and white button mushrooms are topped with zesty lemon gremolata, with an additional bowl of the herby sauce on the side. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
32 minutes ago

Gremolata is an Italian condiment made from finely minced parsley, garlic and lemon zest. It’s an herby sauce that quickly comes together and tastes fantastic on a wide variety of foods. Traditionally, gremolata is served with meaty rich dishes such as osso buco, but it is also an excellent accompaniment for vegetables, as well as fish and shellfish dishes. The combination is bright and bold, and the assembly is easy, making for a great go-to recipe.

King trumpet mushrooms, also called king oyster or French horn mushrooms, are the largest of the oyster mushroom family. They are noted by their thick white stems and light brown flattened caps. (They quite literally look like a trumpet.) They are generally 4 to 7 inches long and 1 to 2 inches in diameter; their large size makes them a very versatile choice for many culinary applications. The king trumpet has a firm texture with a subtle flavor. It is characterized by its thick round stem, short feathery gills and tender flesh. You can use the entire mushroom, and the stems are especially great for cooking due to their meaty girth. You can shred them, slice them thinly in coins, or as with this recipe, cut them thickly into scallop-like rounds.

If you are able to use a second skillet, weigh down the mushrooms as they cook. This technique, more common with highly porous mushrooms like lion’s mane, helps mushrooms exude water more quickly and compresses it into a more dense texture. If you are not able, you can simply press them regularly with a spatula. The results won’t be as consistent and even, but it can achieve a similar effect.

King trumpet mushrooms are often available at Asian and international markets as well as more upscale grocery stores like Whole Foods.

Trumpet Mushroom Scallops with Lemon Gremolata

Large white button mushrooms, with the stem ends trimmed, may be substituted for trumpet mushrooms. For the freshest flavor, look for white button mushrooms with closed gills. When very young, white buttons are firm and have a white, closed cap. As they grow and develop, the cap opens and the flesh becomes darker and more spongy.

