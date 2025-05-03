General manager Mike Kent said part of the fun of working at Broughton Street Bowl & Brew is seeing the looks of surprise on guests’ faces when they descend the historic terrazzo staircase and see the nearly 10,000-square-foot space.

In addition to 10 duckpin bowling lanes that are available for rental by the hour, Broughton Street Bowl & Brew also offers many other games, including pool, pinball, bocce, cornhole, shuffleboard and Skee-Ball.

Kent said that owners Harley Krinsky and Chris Godfrey and their culinary team have emphasized high-quality shareable items for the food menu, which includes wagyu sliders, honey sriracha chicken sliders, calamari and a charcuterie board.

The menu also includes a smash burger, lobster roll and even a hot brown sandwich. Kent said that the menu will be expanded in the coming weeks, most likely in June.

The bar menu was designed to emphasize simple but high-quality offerings, like the house Cuba Libre with Planteray dark rum and Mexican Coke.

Broughton Street Bowl & Brew also has a stage and is quickly establishing itself as a vital destination for live music.

129 East Broughton St., Savannah. 912-303-7411, broughtonstreetbowlandbrew.com

Credit: Courtesy of Sea Island Credit: Courtesy of Sea Island

Brunswick native Nic Wallace competes for 2025 U.S. Bartender of the Year

Nic Wallace, the bars and spirits manager for the resort at Sea Island, will be the only representative from Georgia vying for the title of 2025 U.S. Bartender of the Year in the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild’s (USBG) World Class competition in Atlanta in May.

The competition, which is sponsored by the alcoholic beverage conglomerate Diageo, will take place at various venues throughout Atlanta May 18-20 in conjunction with the USBG’s Bar Summit, being held at The Westin Buckhead Atlanta.

A Brunswick native, Wallace has worked at Sea Island for 12 years and currently leads a team of more than 60 bartenders and beverage specialists in 13 outlets within the resort. He has competed in this USBG event nine times.

“I’m ready to bring home the win for myself and the resort,” Wallace said. “This competition is very special to me, as it’s not only the most difficult bartending competition in the world, but it also has connected me to an amazing collective of like-minded individuals all across the world over the years I’ve been involved.”

The 10 finalists from the competition will move on to compete for the title World Class U.S. Bartender of the Year. The winner will then compete in a global contest this summer.

Wallace said that he has been preparing harder than ever before for the prestigious competition. He has had mentors visit Sea Island to guide him through details of the cocktails and presentations that he plans to share in Atlanta. He has also created a detailed practice schedule for each area of the competition.

Wallace started bartending shortly after high school, but he didn’t know that it would be a career path until he started working at Sea Island.

“This place opened my eyes to a world of luxury hospitality, along with having great mentors along the way that pushed me to be better and go further than I thought possible,” Wallace said. “That’s really when I said, this is it for me, this is what I was put here to do.”

“The best advice I ever received in this business, especially when making new cocktails or competing in a competition, is to appreciate the losses and terrible drinks that we all undoubtedly end up making throughout our careers as opportunities to learn,” Wallace said. “Use them, lean on them, grow from them. Just don’t ever forget to have fun with it. This is bartending at its core – it’s about the community and the people around you that become family.”

Credit: ANGELA HOPPER LEE Credit: ANGELA HOPPER LEE

Lavender Rooftop Kitchen & Bar now open on River Street in Savannah

Lavender Rooftop Kitchen & Bar at the new AC Hotel by Marriott Savannah Historic District opened in April with sweeping views along the city’s riverfront.

The menu, which is inspired by Mediterranean flavors and traditions, includes large plates like a short rib braised in red wine and a romesco-marinated flank steak. Desserts include a berry honey lavender ice cream provided exclusively to the restaurant by Leopold’s Ice Cream and a praline cheesecake from Savannah’s Candy Kitchen.

The late-night menu, served daily from 10 p.m. to midnight, includes chicharrones with chimichurri dipping sauce and chicken wings served with Spanish smoked paprika aioli.

601 E. River St., Savannah. 912-468-5009, lavendersavannah.com

Credit: Courtesy of Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa

Ninth annual Fish to Fork weekend coming up in May on Amelia Island

The ninth annual Fish to Fork culinary weekend will take place at the Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa May 15-18.

The event includes a “chef showdown” where visiting chefs will compete for guests’ votes. The participating chefs for 2025 include Lis Hernandez from Arepa Mia in Atlanta; Terry Koval from The Deer and The Dove in Decatur; Brian Griffith from Choy in Nashville, Tennessee; Eucepe “Cepe” Puntriano from Marbled & Fin in Charleston, South Carolina; Kevin Tien from Moon Rabbit in Washington, D.C.; and Samuel Drake Jones from Hudson Local & Hudson Vu in New York.

“Fish to Fork is more than just a competition – it’s a celebration of fresh, local ingredients and the artistry of great chefs,” said Omar Collazo, executive chef of Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa. “This event has an unmatched energy, where creativity, skill, and passion come together in a way that truly sets it apart. It’s so fun to see the incredible talent that comes together to create a new version of the competition each year.”

39 Beach Lagoon Road, Fernandina Beach, Florida. 904-261-6161, omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island/things-to-do/fish-to-fork

About the author: Bill Dawers is a freelancer based in Savannah. A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, he lived in St. Louis and Philadelphia before moving nearly 30 years ago to Savannah to enjoy the city’s quirks, charms and beauty. He also teaches at Georgia Southern University.

