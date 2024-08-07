Make Hugo’s Oyster Bar’s Shrimp & Waffle

Explore Recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Hugo’s Oyster Bar’s Shrimp & Waffle

1 cup cornstarch

2 1/4 teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt, divided

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup cornmeal

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

2 cups low-fat buttermilk, divided

1/4 pound (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 eggs

Vegetable oil, for frying

16 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

Whipped cream, diced strawberries, blueberries, mint sprig and powdered sugar, for garnish (optional)

Spicy Maple Syrup (see recipe)

Make seasoned cornstarch: In a small bowl, combine cornstarch, 2 teaspoons salt, white pepper, black pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. Set aside.

Make waffles: In a large bowl whisk together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup buttermilk, butter and eggs. Stir buttermilk mixture into flour mixture and whisk briskly for 1 minute.

Heat waffle maker according to manufacturer’s directions. Have a baking sheet near the waffle maker and turn the oven to lowest setting, about 150 degrees. When waffle maker is ready, use scant 1/3 cup measure to pour batter into each grid and cook until golden brown. Transfer cooked waffles to baking sheet and place in oven to keep warm. Repeat until all batter is used.

While waffles are cooking, heat 2 inches of oil in a Dutch oven over high heat until it reaches 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with paper towels and place next to the cooktop.

When waffles are done, pour remaining 1 cup buttermilk into a medium bowl. Working with one shrimp at a time, batter shrimp by dipping shrimp into buttermilk, then into seasoned cornstarch. Shake off excess cornstarch and carefully add shrimp to hot oil. Continue battering all shrimp and cook until shrimp are golden brown, about 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove shrimp from oil and drain on prepared baking sheet.

Divide waffles and shrimp between four serving plates. Garnish waffles with whipped cream, strawberries, blueberries and mint sprig if desired. Dust with powdered sugar and drizzle with Spicy Maple Syrup, serving remainder of syrup on the side.

Makes 12 3-by-3-inch waffles. Serves 4.

Per serving (without garnishes or maple syrup): 837 calories (percent of calories from fat, 45), 28 grams protein, 87 grams carbohydrates, 23 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 42 grams total fat (18 grams saturated), 302 milligrams cholesterol, 1,007 milligrams sodium.

Spicy Maple Syrup

At Hugo’s they use ripe red jalapenos, but it’s fine to make this syrup with a green jalapeno instead.

2 cups grade A maple syrup

1 small ripe jalapeno, stem and seeds removed, finely minced

1 1/2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon chile powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Dried red pepper flakes, to taste

In a medium bowl, stir together maple syrup, jalapeno, honey, chile powder, paprika and dried red pepper flakes. May be made ahead and stored covered in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. If made ahead, bring to room temperature before using.

Makes 2 1/4 cups.

Per tablespoon: 54 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), trace protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams total sugars, trace fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 3 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Hugo’s Oyster Bar, 10360 Alpharetta St., Roswell; 770-993-5922, hugosoysterbar.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore North Fulton County dining news

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.