Georgia News
Lawrence Butler hits 1st leadoff inside-the-park homer for A's in 82 years, adds solo shot in 3rd

Lawrence Butler has made history for the Athletics by hitting a leadoff inside-the-park home run against the Braves
Athletics' Lawrence Butler slides into home plate as he hits an inside-the-park home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Updated 17 minutes ago

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawrence Butler became the first Athletics player in 82 years to hit a leadoff inside-the-park home run when he rounded the bases Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves.

Butler hit the first pitch from Braves right-hander Didier Fuentes off the right-center field wall at Sutter Health Park, and the ball bounced hard toward right and out of reach of outfielders Stuart Fairchild and Eli White. Butler slid headfirst across the plate but didn't draw a throw.

The next batter, All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson, was plunked on his left wrist and left the game. He is the leading candidate for AL Rookie of the Year, according to BetMGM Sports.

Butler hit the first of three first-inning homers for the A's, who took a 5-0 lead. Brent Rooker and Max Muncy each hit two-run shots. Brooker hit his 19th and Muncy his eighth.

Butler also hit a solo home run to center field in the third inning. He has 13 homers this season.

Elmer Valo on June 25, 1943 was the last A's player to hit a leadoff inside-the-parker.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Athletics' Lawrence Butler sprints toward home plate as he hits an inside-the-park home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Athletics' Lawrence Butler (4) celebrates with teammate Denzel Clarke (1) after hitting an inside-the-park home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

