Although it’s thought of as a quick-cooking protein, I prefer to cook salmon as slow as possible — especially in cooler months when I don’t mind having the oven on for a while. Cooking the fish at a relatively slow clip also provides a longer time window to pull it from the oven before it overcooks.

Adding a flavorful, olive oil-filled vinaigrette to the baking dish helps keep the fish insulated. You don’t need to add enough oil to cover the fish; a quarter of an inch or so is plenty to get the benefits. You’re not quite cooking it like a confit, but you’re getting close. The result is a tender, moist texture from edge to edge that just starts to flake when pierced with a fork.

The citrus vinaigrette in this recipe is based on a similar version from Susan Vu at Anova Culinary, a smart kitchenware company. Adding rounds of colorful citrus fruit boosts the flavor of the salmon and adds elegance to a weeknight meal. You can use a blend of fruits or stick to oranges or mandarins. (It’s preferable to pick a sweet citrus fruit rather than a tart one if you’re not going to use a blend.) Use the fruit juice in the vinaigrette, along with maple syrup to balance the acidity. Finely minced garlic adds depth and heat. A flurry of fresh soft herbs — dill, parsley and chives all work — added right before serving brings a bit of freshness.