Her business is named for her grandmother Allie Mai Jackson, who was known to all as “Mai Bird,” and the recipes and ingredients are updated from those days when she was a small kitchen helper.

“When I was just making candy for friends, I was using chocolate chips and grocery store nuts. For Maybird Confections, I upgraded to organic butter, organic sugar and Georgia pecans,” Frazier said.

She makes her own chocolate by roasting and grinding cocoa beans including Costa Esmeraldas beans sourced from Ecuador that produce the 65% cacao dark chocolate she uses in many of her candies.

For the candy makers among us, young and old, aspiring or experienced, Frazier suggests four recipes that are as easy to make as baking a batch of cookies.

Whether you tackle these alone or enlist a small army of helpers willing to beat pralines to glossy perfection, your time in the kitchen will be rewarded with confections that will please your sweet tooth and delight family and friends.

Maybird Confections. 5430 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta. 404-618-6198, maybirdconfections.com.

Find Maybird Confections at the Christkindlmarket in Roswell through Dec. 22. roswell-christkindlmarket.com.

RECIPES

These four candies from Julie Frazier of Maybird Confections in Alpharetta are great make-ahead treats for holiday entertaining and gift-giving. Choose from chocolate mint meltaways, pecan pralines, liqueur-flavored marshmallows and chocolate salami, or splurge and make all four. Frazier makes her Chocolate Mint Meltaways and Chocolate Salami with 65% cacao dark chocolate. Because chocolate is the main ingredient, it’s important to use the best quality chocolate you can find.

Chocolate Mint Meltaways

Frazier adapted this recipe from one she found in “Chocolates and Confections: Formula, Theory, and Technique for the Artisan Confectioner” by Peter P. Greweling (John Wiley & Sons, 2007). The original required tempering the chocolate. Because tempering is not easy to do in a home kitchen, she revised the recipe using simpler techniques. The meltaways can be enjoyed as candy or stirred into a mug of warm milk or hot coffee.

Be sure to use food-grade peppermint oil, not peppermint oil intended for therapeutic uses, and not peppermint extract. Peppermint extract has an alcohol base which will cause chocolate to seize or turn grainy. Peppermint oil can be ordered online or found at Michaels Stores or Walmart.

12 ounces 65% cacao dark chocolate

1/2 cup refined coconut oil, melted

1/4 teaspoon peppermint oil, plus more if desired

Sifted powdered sugar

Cut an 11-inch square of parchment paper, then use kitchen scissors to make a 2-inch diagonal cut in each corner. Lightly spray the bottom and sides of a straight-sided 8-by-8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray, then fit the parchment paper on the bottom and up the sides of the baking dish. Make a double boiler by bringing 1 inch of water to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Set a heatproof metal or glass mixing bowl on top of the saucepan. The bowl should be wider than the saucepan so it rests on top and the water level should be low enough that the simmering water does not touch the bowl. Put the chocolate in the bowl and heat until melted, about 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Once chocolate is melted, remove the bowl to a work surface and stir in coconut and peppermint oils. Taste mixture and add more peppermint oil by drops if a stronger flavor is desired. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and let set at room temperature until firm, 3 to 4 hours. When mixture is firm, use the parchment paper to lift the chocolate from the baking dish and place it on a work surface. Dust the top with powdered sugar to help make it easier to cut, and then cut the chocolate into 1-inch squares. Using a sieve, dust the squares with more powdered sugar, turning the squares to coat all sides. Enjoy immediately or arrange in an airtight container and store at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

Makes 64.

Per meltaway: 48 calories (percent of calories from fat, 75), trace protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 4 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), trace cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.

Chocolate Salami

Chocolate salami can be made with your preference of dried fruits, nuts and shortbread. Because the salami is served in rounds, the more colorful your inclusions, the prettier your slices of salami will be. Chopping the fruit and nuts into small pieces will make it easier to slice the salami.

Frazier likes to use Walker’s Shortbread but she suggests Biscoff or biscotti as substitutes. Just make sure the flavors are compatible with your choices of fruit and nuts. We tested the recipe with Girl Scout Trefoils we had stored away for a rainy day.

6 tablespoons salted butter, room temperature, cut into 1/2-inch cubes, plus more for buttering parchment

12 ounces 65% cacao dark chocolate

1/2 cup coarsely chopped dried sweet cherries

1/2 cup crumbled shortbread or other cookies (see note)

1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans

1/4 cup coarsely chopped pistachios

Sifted powdered sugar

Cut two 13-by-8-inch sheets of parchment paper. Butter one side of each and set aside. Make a double boiler by bringing 1 inch of water to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Set a heatproof metal or glass mixing bowl on top of the saucepan. The bowl should be wider than the saucepan so it rests on top and the water level should be low enough that the simmering water does not touch the bowl. Put the chocolate in the bowl and heat until melted, about 4 minutes, stirring constantly. When chocolate is melted, remove the bowl from heat, add butter cubes and stir until butter is melted. Add cherries, shortbread, pecans and pistachios, stirring well between each addition. The chocolate mixture will begin to firm up. Divide the mixture in half and spread each half in the shape of a log, about 7 inches long, on the buttered side of prepared parchment paper sheets. As the chocolate cools, use the parchment paper and a bench scraper to help shape the chocolate into a log. After the chocolate sits 5 minutes and is getting firm, sprinkle the log and parchment paper with powdered sugar, then roll the log to create a smooth cylinder that is evenly coated with a dusting of powdered sugar. The result will resemble the white casing on a salami. Roll the parchment paper around the logs, fold in the sides and then wrap the logs in plastic wrap. Store in the refrigerator until needed, up to 2 months. When ready to serve, bring salami to room temperature and cut into 1/4-inch thick slices, using a knife that’s been warmed by running it under hot water and then dried.

Makes two logs, 56 slices total.

Per slice: 60 calories (percent of calories from fat, 63), 1 gram protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 4 milligrams cholesterol, 13 milligrams sodium.

Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur Marshmallows

The pillowy texture of homemade marshmallows is a far cry from the overly chewy marshmallows you buy at the grocery store and Frazier says making your own “is just fun.”

When she began experimenting with marshmallows she tried many flavors including maple bourbon, bourbon brown sugar, strawberry, and mint chocolate chip. Soon the marshmallows made with Baileys Original Irish Cream became a favorite. “I’m a hot chocolate fanatic and these are perfect to drop in a cup.”

If you like, pour the marshmallow mixture onto a rimmed cookie sheet lined with greased parchment paper and use cookie cutters to create festive shapes.

3/4 cup cold water, divided

1/4 cup Baileys Original Irish Cream, chilled

2 1/2 tablespoons unflavored gelatin (from about three 7.2-gram packets)

2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon table salt

Sifted powdered sugar

Special equipment: candy thermometer

Cut an 11-inch square of parchment paper, then use kitchen scissors to make a 2-inch diagonal cut in each corner. Lightly spray the bottom and sides of a straight-sided 8-by-8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray, then fit the parchment paper on the bottom and up the sides of the baking dish. Generously spray the parchment paper with nonstick cooking spray. Bloom the gelatin: Set the bowl of a stand mixer on a work surface. Add 1/4 cup cold water, Baileys Original Irish Cream and gelatin and use the mixer’s whisk attachment to stir together by hand. Fit the bowl into the stand mixer, attach the whisk to the mixer and let gelatin sit while you prepare the syrup. Make syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine remaining 1/2 cup water with sugar, corn syrup and salt. Stir briefly to combine and then put over medium-high heat. Stir until sugar dissolves and once the sugar dissolves, stop stirring to prevent sugar crystals from forming on the sides of the saucepan. If you see crystals forming, cover the saucepan briefly with a lid to allow the steam to dissolve the crystals, or use a wet pastry brush to wash down the sides. Once mixture begins to boil, insert a candy thermometer. Cook until the mixture reaches 240 degrees on a candy thermometer, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Start the stand mixer and whisk bloomed gelatin 1 minute. With the mixer running, carefully pour hot syrup into mixer. Do not scrape the saucepan to get out the last of the syrup as this can cause sugar crystals to form. Beat the mixture on high until fluffy and at least doubled in volume. The mixture will become lighter in color and the sound of the motor will change as the mixture thickens. This can take 6 to 15 minutes. Spray rubber spatula with nonstick cooking spray and use it to scrape the marshmallow mixture into the prepared baking dish. Cover with parchment or waxed paper greased with nonstick cooking spray and let mixture rest at room temperature at least 4 hours, up to overnight. When ready to cut marshmallows, generously dust work surface with powdered sugar. Uncover the pan and dust the top with powdered sugar. Use the parchment to lift the marshmallow mixture from the pan and put it on a work surface. Use a sharp knife to cut eight 1-inch strips, then cut each strip into 8 pieces. As you are cutting, toss the strips and squares in the powdered sugar, making sure all surfaces are covered. Transfer marshmallows in a colander and gently shake to remove excess sugar. Enjoy immediately or store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.

Makes 64.

Per marshmallow: 36 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 9 grams total sugars, no fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 7 milligrams sodium.

Pecan Pralines

“My most treasured cookbook is my grandmother’s copy of “Southern Living Cookbook: Desserts” (Southern Living Cookbook Library, 1967), said Frazier. “Years ago I would make the Texas pecan pralines from its pages, but I adapted the recipe since it calls for cooking them in an electric skillet and we just don’t do that anymore.”

She adds that one of the most important things to remember about making pecan pralines is if they are not stirred enough at the end, the pralines won’t have the right texture and will be quite flat although “they will still be delicious.”

If, after scooping out the first pralines, they seem too flat, stir the mixture vigorously a little bit longer.

“These pralines won’t be around long enough to go bad, but if they sit for more a week or two, they can lose their creamy texture. If you’re giving them as gifts, tell the recipient to eat them immediately,” Frazier said.

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups firmly packed light brown sugar

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup (1 stick) salted butter

1/2 pound pecan halves

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Special equipment: candy thermometer

In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine granulated sugar, brown sugar, cream and butter. Bring to a boil and stir with a wooden or metal spoon until sugar is dissolved. Insert a candy thermometer and cook until mixture reaches 238 degrees, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in pecans. With saucepan still off the heat, begin stirring vigorously until mixture thickens and gets lighter in color. Using a tablespoon, form pralines on prepared baking sheets. If the mixture becomes too thick as you are shaping the pralines, add a small amount of water, stir in thoroughly, and briefly reheat on low. Let the pralines stand at room temperature until firm, then store in an airtight container for up to 1 week for best texture.

Makes 48.

Per praline: 111 calories (percent of calories from fat, 57), 1 gram protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 7 grams total fat (3 gram saturated), 11 milligrams cholesterol, 18 milligrams sodium.

