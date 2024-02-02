The brewery is located in a 6,000-square-foot space in Castleberry Hill, with a small brewhouse, and a sprawling, multi-level taproom with a variety of bars, a lounge, and, of course, a stage for live music.

“For the first two years we just tried to zone in, learn how to make beer on a professional level, and learn how to sell it,” Scales said. “Now this year we’re focusing on the experience for our customers. You can get a pizza, you can get a beer, and soon we’ll have spirits, as well.”

Among the beers on tap for the occasion, Lord Sauce is a strong stout aged for 12 months in an Old Fitzgerald bourbon barrel.

Equally hefty, Lobs Smash, a single malt and single hop Belgian strong golden ale, is a collaboration with Leaders of the Brew School, an Atlanta-based organization celebrating people of color in craft beer.

“We wanted to get them involved for the anniversary,” Deville said. “The number of Black-owned breweries in the country is less than 1%. Right now there are 83 Black breweries, either in development, or contract, or brick and mortar.”

That said, Deville is proud of Atlantucky’s growth over two years.

“When we had the grand opening we only had four beers on tap” he noted. “Last year for our first anniversary we ended up having 12 beers on tap. This year we have at least 18 beers.”

Putting food into the mix has been a major undertaking, including renovating the kitchen over the past eight months.

“What we’re doing now is pizza,” Deville said. “We’re about to open our kitchen, and by March I’m pretty sure we’ll have our gourmet sandwiches, too.” The brewery will also continue hosting pop-ups in addition to the menu of pizzas and paninis from executive chef Michelle Tompkins.

But music is what brought Deville and Scales together, and that will figure in the anniversary festivities in a big way, with live performances from Young Bloodz, Translee, PBG Grey, King Yoshiman, and special guests.

“The goal is to celebrate two years and see some of the fans and friends,” Deville said. “Making music and making beer is the same kind of thing. We’ve figured out how to do both while still being independent.

Right now, the partners aren’t selling their beer outside of the brewery, and are planning to stay small while focusing on hosting events.

“This place stays pretty booked up on the weekends. We’d be in trouble if we didn’t have the event space. We’re trying to break it down to where the food is a third, the beer is a third, and the event space is a third. Our goal is to remain a small business, with a small staff, but still make quality beer.”

Atlantucky Second Anniversary Party. Noon-10 p.m. Feb. 3. 170 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. 678-765-2630, atlantucky.com. eventbrite.com/e/atlky-2nd-year-anniversary-tickets-786318488767

