LISTEN: AJC’s Mike Jordan talks ‘vibe dining’ with Chef Todd Richards on WAOK

Starting this week, fans of Atlanta’s food scene can enjoy a taste of Black culture with their weekly dining recommendations from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan joins “Hot Spots,” the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380′s weekly dining segment, as a regular contributor along with AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras.
On February 1, kicking off Black History Month, Jordan joined the live broadcast of the show along with Chef Todd Richards, culinary director of Jackmont Hospitality and award-winning chef and restaurateur. In addition to Jordan’s recent AJC story, “You can’t eat a vibe,” and the much-discussed trend of “vibe dining” in Atlanta, Richards spoke about Black restaurant ownership in the city.
Richard also shared restaurant recommendations for the upcoming weekend, along with details on his new cookbook, “Roots, Heart, Soul: The Story, Celebration, and Recipes of Afro Cuisine in America,” which is scheduled for release February 20.
Listen below:
Alternating weekly appearances every Thursday morning at 9 a.m. EST, Figueras and Jordan share and discuss the latest dining news, reviews and trends happening in and around Atlanta’s food scene. Listeners can also look forward to hearing from special guests — star chefs, bartenders, and other industry pros — who will offer their take on the news that has people talking. Tune in every Thursday to keep up with Atlanta’s dining scene and the AJC’s growing coverage throughout Georgia and the Southeast.