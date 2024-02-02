LISTEN: AJC’s Mike Jordan talks ‘vibe dining’ with Chef Todd Richards on WAOK

Starting this week, fans of Atlanta’s food scene can enjoy a taste of Black culture with their weekly dining recommendations from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan joins “Hot Spots,” the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380′s weekly dining segment, as a regular contributor along with AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras.

On February 1, kicking off Black History Month, Jordan joined the live broadcast of the show along with Chef Todd Richards, culinary director of Jackmont Hospitality and award-winning chef and restaurateur. In addition to Jordan’s recent AJC story, “You can’t eat a vibe,” and the much-discussed trend of “vibe dining” in Atlanta, Richards spoke about Black restaurant ownership in the city.