Where to celebrate National Margarita Day 2024 in metro Atlanta

National Margarita Day on Thursday, Feb. 22, offers the perfect excuse to sip on margs while enjoying the burgeoning spring weather. Here are some spots around metro Atlanta where you can take advantage of the holiday.
Credit: Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar
Credit: Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar
Bulla Gastrobar
Head to this Midtown eatery for the Spanish Margarita made with Campo Bravo reposado tequila, sherry, triple sec, agave syrup and lime juice, or the Lavender Margarita with Campo Bravo tequila, lime juice, triple sec and lavender syrup. Each cocktail is priced at $7.50.
60 11th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-900-6926, bullagastrobar.com/locations/atlanta
Chido & Padre’s
Indulge in $8 margaritas, specialty tacos and a live DJ at Chido & Padre’s. Taco highlights include duck birria tacos, tempura fried cauliflower tacos and grilled shrimp tacos with mango papaya slaw.
128 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, chidoandpadres.com
Credit: Courtesy of EatClickRepeat
Credit: Courtesy of EatClickRepeat
DBA Barbecue
Enjoy trivia and tequila at DBA Barbecue’s Virginia-Highland location one last time before it closes Feb. 25. The eatery will offer margarita pitchers plus a taco happy hour special from 4-10 p.m. with $3 pulled pork, brisket and carne asada tacos. Stick around for trivia starting at 7:30 p.m.
1190 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-249-5000, dbabarbecue.com
Guac Taco Studio & Bar
Enjoy $5 frozen and house margaritas all day at Guac Taco Studio & Bar.
5370 Stone Mountain Highway 78, Stone Mountain. 770-674-0624, guactacostudio.com
The Interlock
This mixed-use development in Midtown will offer margarita specials at several of its concepts, including Holiday Bar, Pour Taproom, Guac Y Margs and Drawbar at the Bellyard Hotel.
1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. theinterlockatl.com/food-drinks
Live at the Battery
Live at the Battery will celebrate National Margarita Day with $6 house margaritas. Guests can add strawberry, blackberry or mango flavors for an extra $2.
825 Battery Ave. SE., Atlanta 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events
Credit: Photography by Regan Baroni
Credit: Photography by Regan Baroni
Puttshack
Pair margaritas with mini golf at Puttshack in West Midtown. Offerings include the Spiced Pineapple Mezcal Margarita with mezcal, habanero vodka, Ancho Reyes Verde chile liqueur, pineapple syrup, pineapple juice and lime juice garnished with a jalapeno popsicle and rimmed with hibiscus sugar. There’s also the Ultimate Top Shelf Margarita with tequila, Cointreau, lime sour and a black lava salt rim.
1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-738-7888, puttshack.com/locations/atlanta
Red Pepper Taqueria
Red Pepper Taqueria will offer $5 house margaritas and $5 tapas all day.
Multiple locations. redpepperatl.com
Credit: Courtesy of Rreal Tacos
Credit: Courtesy of Rreal Tacos
Rreal Tacos
Head to any of the Rreal Tacos locations to sip on margaritas like the Hennessy Margarita with Hennessy Cognac, triple sec, agave and lime; a passionfruit margarita with tequila blanco, triple sec, passionfruit puree, agave and lime; and the Malverde with mezcal, cucumber juice, agave and lime.
Multiple locations. rrealtacos.com
Superica
Superica’s mixologists take part in a margarita competition every year with the winning drinks available Feb. 22-26. This year’s winners are the Bandit Queen with Corazon Blanco, triple sec, lime juice, arbol chile simple syrup, guava puree and a salt rim; the Naranja de Chocolate with Corazon reposado tequila, cacao liqueur, citrus mocha mix and an orange peel and espresso bean garnish; and the Barrel Racer with tequila, pickle juice, lime juice, agave nectar and a dill pickle chip garnish.
Feb. 22-Feb. 26. Multiple locations. superica.com
Two Urban Licks
Celebrate the holiday with a four-course dinner and margarita pairing at Two Urban Licks. Menu highlights include plantain molotes with cashew crema; cochinita pibil tamale with habanero onions, bacon masa and pipian (Mexican red sauce made with pumpkin seeds and dried red chilies); chicken in mole negra sauce with plantain puree; and granita with mousse, meringue and tequila compressed strawberries.
6:30 p.m. $65 per person. 820 Ralph McGill Boulevard, Atlanta. 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author