Fat Tuesday is quickly approaching, and for those who can’t make it to New Orleans to celebrate, these metro Atlanta bars and restaurants will offer a way to join in the festivities. Sip on hurricanes, indulge in king cake and let the good times roll.
Petite Violette
Head to Petite Violette for a New Orleans-inspired dinner menu featuring items like a New Orleans oyster sampler with Gulf Coast oysters served Rockefeller and casino style; crawfish étouffée with crawfish tails in a spicy seafood sauce over rice; Cajun pappardelle pasta; and chicken and seafood jambalaya. For dessert, enjoy New Orleans bread pudding.
5-9 p.m. Feb. 28-March 15. 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com
Credit: Courtesy of Lagarde American Eatery
Credit: Courtesy of Lagarde American Eatery
Lagarde American Eatery
This New Orleans-inspired restaurant is holding a Mardi Gras pop-up with festive decorations and a special menu featuring dishes like oxtail gumbo, boudin balls, shrimp and crab boil and king cake. Expect cocktails like Lagarde’s hurricane, a spicy strawberry daiquiri and a Cajun martini. On March 4, it will have live music from 6-9 p.m., $1 oysters and a crawfish and shrimp boil.
Through March 4. 5090 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 470-385-3533, lagardeamerica.com
Credit: Courtesy of Live at The Battery
Credit: Courtesy of Live at The Battery
Live at The Battery Atlanta
Head to The Battery Atlanta for Cajun food vendors, live bands playing Mardi Gras tunes, festive cocktails, decor and a costume contest. General admission includes a drink ticket, and VIP tickets include a Lowcountry boil buffet and two drink tickets.
6-11 p.m. March 1. $30-$75 per person. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events
Citizens Bar
Enjoy festive cocktails, decorations and bead giveaways at this bar in Phipps Plaza.
March 1-4. 3480 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. citizensmarketphipps.com/events
Credit: Courtesy of BeetleCat
Credit: Courtesy of BeetleCat
BeetleCat
Head to BeetleCat for a king cake doughnut topped with cinnamon glaze and sugar with a hidden surprise inside.
March 1-2. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com
Credit: Courtesy of Slater Hospitality
Credit: Courtesy of Slater Hospitality
Ponce City Market
Skyline Park and 9 Mile Station on the Roof at Ponce City Market will offer a variety of food and drink specials for Mardi Gras, including a hurricane, a frozen daiquiri, red beans and rice, fried crawfish tails, shrimp po’boy, jambalaya and bananas Foster bread pudding.
March 1-2. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. poncecityroof.com
Wild Leap
This brewery in downtown Atlanta will celebrate Mardi Gras and its two-year anniversary with themed cocktails and beer, a DJ and photos. VIP tickets include a Mardi Gras buffet.
3 p.m. March 1. $10 for VIP tickets. 125 Ted Turner Drive, Atlanta. wildleap.com/locations/wild-leap-atlanta
Just Loaf’N
Head to East Atlanta Village for a live brass band, $5 specialty drinks, an oyster fest and a bar crawl between Just Loaf’N and Ten ATL.
3 p.m. March 2. 512 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-592-6305, justloafnpoboys.com/events/mardi-gras-day-party
Fat Tuesday in Little Five Points
Celebrate Fat Tuesday with music from the Seed & Feed Marching Abominable Band, a parade down Euclid Avenue and food and music at local Little Five Points bars and restaurants.
7 p.m. March 4. 1083 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta. little5pointsofficial.com
Avalon
This Alpharetta development will transform into Bourbon Street with jazz, specialty drinks, masks, beads and treats. Restaurant stops include Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, Marlow’s Tavern and South City Kitchen.
5-8 p.m. March 4. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. experienceavalon.com/events/mardi-gras-at-avalon
Roaring Social
This Alpharetta speakeasy will offer live music, themed cocktails and Cajun-inspired food like Creole jambalaya, beignets and king cake.
5-11 p.m. March 4. 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. 678-580-1970, roaringsocialalpharetta.com/calendar.aspx
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications
Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds
Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.
Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness
The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.
Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025
The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.