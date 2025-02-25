5-9 p.m. Feb. 28-March 15. 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com

Lagarde American Eatery

This New Orleans-inspired restaurant is holding a Mardi Gras pop-up with festive decorations and a special menu featuring dishes like oxtail gumbo, boudin balls, shrimp and crab boil and king cake. Expect cocktails like Lagarde’s hurricane, a spicy strawberry daiquiri and a Cajun martini. On March 4, it will have live music from 6-9 p.m., $1 oysters and a crawfish and shrimp boil.

Through March 4. 5090 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 470-385-3533, lagardeamerica.com

Live at The Battery Atlanta

Head to The Battery Atlanta for Cajun food vendors, live bands playing Mardi Gras tunes, festive cocktails, decor and a costume contest. General admission includes a drink ticket, and VIP tickets include a Lowcountry boil buffet and two drink tickets.

6-11 p.m. March 1. $30-$75 per person. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events

Citizens Bar

Enjoy festive cocktails, decorations and bead giveaways at this bar in Phipps Plaza.

March 1-4. 3480 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. citizensmarketphipps.com/events

BeetleCat

Head to BeetleCat for a king cake doughnut topped with cinnamon glaze and sugar with a hidden surprise inside.

March 1-2. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com

Ponce City Market

Skyline Park and 9 Mile Station on the Roof at Ponce City Market will offer a variety of food and drink specials for Mardi Gras, including a hurricane, a frozen daiquiri, red beans and rice, fried crawfish tails, shrimp po’boy, jambalaya and bananas Foster bread pudding.

March 1-2. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. poncecityroof.com

Wild Leap

This brewery in downtown Atlanta will celebrate Mardi Gras and its two-year anniversary with themed cocktails and beer, a DJ and photos. VIP tickets include a Mardi Gras buffet.

3 p.m. March 1. $10 for VIP tickets. 125 Ted Turner Drive, Atlanta. wildleap.com/locations/wild-leap-atlanta

Just Loaf’N

Head to East Atlanta Village for a live brass band, $5 specialty drinks, an oyster fest and a bar crawl between Just Loaf’N and Ten ATL.

3 p.m. March 2. 512 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-592-6305, justloafnpoboys.com/events/mardi-gras-day-party

Fat Tuesday in Little Five Points

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with music from the Seed & Feed Marching Abominable Band, a parade down Euclid Avenue and food and music at local Little Five Points bars and restaurants.

7 p.m. March 4. 1083 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta. little5pointsofficial.com

Avalon

This Alpharetta development will transform into Bourbon Street with jazz, specialty drinks, masks, beads and treats. Restaurant stops include Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, Marlow’s Tavern and South City Kitchen.

5-8 p.m. March 4. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. experienceavalon.com/events/mardi-gras-at-avalon

Roaring Social

This Alpharetta speakeasy will offer live music, themed cocktails and Cajun-inspired food like Creole jambalaya, beignets and king cake.

5-11 p.m. March 4. 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. 678-580-1970, roaringsocialalpharetta.com/calendar.aspx

