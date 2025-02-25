Food & Dining
Celebrate Mardi Gras 2025 at these metro Atlanta bars and restaurants

Laissez les bons temps rouler at these 11 eateries, watering holes and other gathering spots
Lagarde American Eatery will host a Mardi Gras pop-up with special decor and menu items. (Courtesy of Lagarde American Eatery)

By
16 minutes ago

Fat Tuesday is quickly approaching, and for those who can’t make it to New Orleans to celebrate, these metro Atlanta bars and restaurants will offer a way to join in the festivities. Sip on hurricanes, indulge in king cake and let the good times roll.

Petite Violette

Head to Petite Violette for a New Orleans-inspired dinner menu featuring items like a New Orleans oyster sampler with Gulf Coast oysters served Rockefeller and casino style; crawfish étouffée with crawfish tails in a spicy seafood sauce over rice; Cajun pappardelle pasta; and chicken and seafood jambalaya. For dessert, enjoy New Orleans bread pudding.

5-9 p.m. Feb. 28-March 15. 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com

Lagarde American Eatery will offer Mardi Gras-themed cocktails at its pop-up. (Courtesy of Lagarde American Eatery)

Lagarde American Eatery

This New Orleans-inspired restaurant is holding a Mardi Gras pop-up with festive decorations and a special menu featuring dishes like oxtail gumbo, boudin balls, shrimp and crab boil and king cake. Expect cocktails like Lagarde’s hurricane, a spicy strawberry daiquiri and a Cajun martini. On March 4, it will have live music from 6-9 p.m., $1 oysters and a crawfish and shrimp boil.

Through March 4. 5090 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 470-385-3533, lagardeamerica.com

Live at The Battery will host a Mardi Gras celebration this year. (Courtesy of Live at The Battery)

Live at The Battery Atlanta

Head to The Battery Atlanta for Cajun food vendors, live bands playing Mardi Gras tunes, festive cocktails, decor and a costume contest. General admission includes a drink ticket, and VIP tickets include a Lowcountry boil buffet and two drink tickets.

6-11 p.m. March 1. $30-$75 per person. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/events

Citizens Bar

Enjoy festive cocktails, decorations and bead giveaways at this bar in Phipps Plaza.

March 1-4. 3480 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. citizensmarketphipps.com/events

BeetleCat will offer king cake doughnuts with a surprise inside for Mardi Gras. (Courtesy of BeetleCat)

BeetleCat

Head to BeetleCat for a king cake doughnut topped with cinnamon glaze and sugar with a hidden surprise inside.

March 1-2. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com

The Roof at Ponce City Market will offer festive food and drink specials for Mardi Gras. (Courtesy of Slater Hospitality)

Ponce City Market

Skyline Park and 9 Mile Station on the Roof at Ponce City Market will offer a variety of food and drink specials for Mardi Gras, including a hurricane, a frozen daiquiri, red beans and rice, fried crawfish tails, shrimp po’boy, jambalaya and bananas Foster bread pudding.

March 1-2. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. poncecityroof.com

Wild Leap

This brewery in downtown Atlanta will celebrate Mardi Gras and its two-year anniversary with themed cocktails and beer, a DJ and photos. VIP tickets include a Mardi Gras buffet.

3 p.m. March 1. $10 for VIP tickets. 125 Ted Turner Drive, Atlanta. wildleap.com/locations/wild-leap-atlanta

Just Loaf’N

Head to East Atlanta Village for a live brass band, $5 specialty drinks, an oyster fest and a bar crawl between Just Loaf’N and Ten ATL.

3 p.m. March 2. 512 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-592-6305, justloafnpoboys.com/events/mardi-gras-day-party

Fat Tuesday in Little Five Points

Celebrate Fat Tuesday with music from the Seed & Feed Marching Abominable Band, a parade down Euclid Avenue and food and music at local Little Five Points bars and restaurants.

7 p.m. March 4. 1083 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta. little5pointsofficial.com

Avalon

This Alpharetta development will transform into Bourbon Street with jazz, specialty drinks, masks, beads and treats. Restaurant stops include Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, Marlow’s Tavern and South City Kitchen.

5-8 p.m. March 4. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. experienceavalon.com/events/mardi-gras-at-avalon

Roaring Social

This Alpharetta speakeasy will offer live music, themed cocktails and Cajun-inspired food like Creole jambalaya, beignets and king cake.

5-11 p.m. March 4. 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. 678-580-1970, roaringsocialalpharetta.com/calendar.aspx

