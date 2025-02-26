These can’t-miss Mardi Gras parties bring the ‘Big Easy’ to Atlanta

Atlanta might be miles away from New Orleans, but that’s not stopping the city from throwing down for Mardi Gras.

Whether you’re after a French Quarter-style block party, a brass band-fueled parade or a celebration with a cause, there’s an event to match your vibe. So throw on your beads, rock your best purple, green and gold, and check out these can’t-miss events.

Mardi Gras Midtown Block Party

Get ready for a party in the heart of Midtown. This barhopping bash puts you steps away from some of the city’s best spots, including Politan Row, Cypress Street Pint & Plate and Koo Koo Room. Your ticket includes a complimentary shot, drink and food specials, live music, face painting and more.

6 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 1. $20-$30 per person. 990 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. bigtickets.com/events.

Stone Mountain Village Mardi Gras Parade

This fifth annual festival and parade is a fun mix of marching bands, food vendors, art displays and performances. The whole neighborhood gets in on the fun, so expect a community-centric celebration.

12-6 p.m. March 1. 5384 Manor Drive, Stone Mountain. instagram.com/mardigrasgeorgia.

Mardi Gras Parade Bus Party

Departing from Perimeter Mall on Saturday at 6 p.m., this rolling celebration promises three hours of music, drinks and classic Mardi Gras revelry. Tickets include a reserved seat, themed cocktails and party favors.

6-9 p.m. March 1. $30 per person. 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. eventbrite.com.

Brews & Beads: A Mardi Gras Celebration

New Realm Brewing Co. is transforming into a Bourbon Street-inspired party spot with craft beer, NOLA-style eats and a lively atmosphere just off the Beltline’s Eastside Trail. Throw on your best Mardi Gras gear and let the good times roll.

2-5 p.m. March 2. 550 Somerset Terrace NE #101, Atlanta. 404-968-2777, eventbrite.com.

Mardi Gras Benefit Party

Fire Maker Brewing is giving Fat Tuesday an added purpose with a fundraiser for the Okefenokee Swamp. Expect a bonfire, a low-country boil, a beer garden and even a raffle for a brand new kayak. Good drinks, great food and an even better cause — what’s not to love?

5-8 p.m. March 4. 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Suite A, Atlanta. garivers.org.