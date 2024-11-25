5 places to stop on a jambalaya tour of New Orleans

New Orleans is a city known for its music, history and culture, with a long held reputation as a place people can let loose and experience some of the best the South has to offer. Jazz music fills many of the city’s storied streets, but the one thing visitors never stop talking about is the food.

New Orleans’ local specialties are served in establishments throughout the city, allowing vacationers to try all its flavors and iterations. Jambalaya, a classic Louisiana Creole classic typically made from shrimp, andouille sausage, rice and tomato paste, is the type of dish you should try many times to understand its possibilities.

On your next visit to the city, a tour of its most celebrated jambalaya spots will guarantee you leave satisfied.

Dooky Chase Restaurant

Dooky Chase first opened in 1941 and has been using the same recipe for jambalaya since then.

The former executive chef, Leah Chase, was known as the “Queen of Creole Cuisine” and served Quincy Jones, Duke Ellington, Barack Obama and others..

According to the restaurant’s website, she also served as the inspiration for Princess Tiana, from Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog.”

The Tremé restaurant uses three kinds of pork in the jambalaya and is a must stop on any tour of the city.

Gallier’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

A few steps from Bourbon Street, this all-day establishment serves seafood and many of the city’s other classic favorites, but the jambalaya — which is served as an appetizer or a main — is uniquely celebrated.

If you are still hungry, try the alligator bites.

Napoleon House

In a storied French Quarter building, the Napoleon House has been operating since 1914.

The jambalaya is served with French bread and butter, and experiencing it in person might make you feel like you went back in time.

Coop’s Place

A late night spot known for its brash servers, Coop’s has been a staple of the French Quarter for years.

The restaurant serves two types of jambalaya, including a rabbit and sausage version. You must stay to try the great drinks at this 21+ establishment.

Sweet Soulfood

This Broad Street spot serves a vegan jambalaya, substituting sausage with veggies in the popular dish.

Outside of jambalaya, there are vegan options for many classic Creole dishes, including an okra gumbo and bread pudding.