Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub sets closing date in Brookhaven and more restaurant news

The Kaleidoscope menu is described as “global comfort food” with everything from calamari to Thai basil fried rice, chicken curry and pizza. As former Atlanta Journal-Constitution food critic John Kessler remarked in his 2011 review of the eatery, “Moving easily from Thai to Southwestern to Mediterranean to American comfort, (Riley) goes for the contact high — that feeling of ‘I totally feel like spicy chicken wings and cocktails,’ or ‘I totally want to melt into a pile warm, cheesy goo,’ or ‘Pork buns!’”

*****

Hotel Granada is set to open this summer at 1302 W Peachtree St. NW in Midtown, along with an indoor-outdoor restaurant called Pom Court.

The all-day Spanish-inspired eatery will have coverage from Crepe Myrtle trees and café umbrellas and will be home to the Granada fountain. Breakfast will offer coffee drinks and pastries during the week and brunch dishes on the weekend; lunch and dinner menus will feature Spanish-Southern small plates and cocktails.

There will also be a cocktail bar below.

*****

New Orelans-based patisserie chain Sucré will join the food and beverage lineup in the Forum Peachtree Corners development. The business, which serves macarons, gelato, and French-inspired desserts and treats, will occupy a 1,718-square-foot space on the north end of the property and is slated to open later this year.

Other food and beverage concepts at Forum Peachtree Corners include Ted’s Montana Grill, Peche and Mojito’s, with forthcoming concepts to include Nando’s, Giulia and Politan Row food hall.

*****

Beignets and Brew has opened at the Avenue Peachtree City.

The bakery and café offers New Orleans-style beignets with flavors like cinnamon swirl and cocoa-nut caramel and dipping sauces including buttercream, chocolate and blueberry. Coffee drinks include lattes, macchiatos, drip coffee and specialty beverages like nutella latte and salted caramel mocha. The cafe also serves breakfast sandwiches and wine, beer and Champagne.

Beignets and Brew joins Ted’s Montana Grill at Avenue Peachtree City, with forthcoming concepts to include HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern and 9292 Korean BBQ.

