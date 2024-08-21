James Bond-inspired Glenwood Park bar Vesper to expand with opening of Spectre

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris

The cocktail bar will share a menu with Vesper, featuring such drinks as the Vesper Lynd with Four Peel Gin, Tito’s Vodka and Cocchi Americano; the Bonita with Lunazul Tequila, prickly pear syrup, lime and ginger beer; and zero-proof cocktails like the Not So Stormy with Ritual zero proof rum, lime juice and ginger beer.

Spectre will also offer Vesper’s tapas menu including marinated olives; tuna tataki with seared tuna over arugula with vinaigrette and unagi sauce; naan pizza; and Parmesan truffle tots.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris

Vesper, which opened in Glenwood Park in 2020 next to Kevin Gillespie’s Gunshow, will celebrate its fourth anniversary Sept. 4 with cocktail and food specials.

Owner Damien McGee, who was previously with Red Chair Restaurant and Jungle Club on Cheshire Bridge Road, was inspired by his parents’ love for Bond films to open Vesper with partner Jon Tilley.

They hoped to create a space “where if you came in, you might see James Bond having a cocktail there,” Tilley said in a 2020 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.