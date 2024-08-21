James Bond-inspired Glenwood Park bar Vesper to expand with opening of Spectre

James Bond-inspired cocktail bar Vesper is set to expand in early October with neighboring concept Spectre.
Located at 924 Garrett St., the almost 1,000-square-foot space is connected to Vesper and will feature black plum, chartreuse and dark walnut colors, chandeliers and gold oriental carpets, according to a news release.
Spectre is named for the criminal organization that first appeared in Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels and later in the eponymous 2015 film.
Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris
Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris
The cocktail bar will share a menu with Vesper, featuring such drinks as the Vesper Lynd with Four Peel Gin, Tito’s Vodka and Cocchi Americano; the Bonita with Lunazul Tequila, prickly pear syrup, lime and ginger beer; and zero-proof cocktails like the Not So Stormy with Ritual zero proof rum, lime juice and ginger beer.
Spectre will also offer Vesper’s tapas menu including marinated olives; tuna tataki with seared tuna over arugula with vinaigrette and unagi sauce; naan pizza; and Parmesan truffle tots.
Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris
Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris
Vesper, which opened in Glenwood Park in 2020 next to Kevin Gillespie’s Gunshow, will celebrate its fourth anniversary Sept. 4 with cocktail and food specials.
Owner Damien McGee, who was previously with Red Chair Restaurant and Jungle Club on Cheshire Bridge Road, was inspired by his parents’ love for Bond films to open Vesper with partner Jon Tilley.
They hoped to create a space “where if you came in, you might see James Bond having a cocktail there,” Tilley said in a 2020 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author