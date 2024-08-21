Food & Dining

James Bond-inspired Glenwood Park bar Vesper to expand with opening of Spectre

Bond-inspired cocktail bar Vesper is set to expand in early October with neighboring concept Spectre.

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris

Bond-inspired cocktail bar Vesper is set to expand in early October with neighboring concept Spectre.
By
15 minutes ago

James Bond-inspired cocktail bar Vesper is set to expand in early October with neighboring concept Spectre.

Located at 924 Garrett St., the almost 1,000-square-foot space is connected to Vesper and will feature black plum, chartreuse and dark walnut colors, chandeliers and gold oriental carpets, according to a news release.

Spectre is named for the criminal organization that first appeared in Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels and later in the eponymous 2015 film.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Bond-inspired cocktail bar Vesper will expand in early October with neighboring concept Spectre.

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris

The cocktail bar will share a menu with Vesper, featuring such drinks as the Vesper Lynd with Four Peel Gin, Tito’s Vodka and Cocchi Americano; the Bonita with Lunazul Tequila, prickly pear syrup, lime and ginger beer; and zero-proof cocktails like the Not So Stormy with Ritual zero proof rum, lime juice and ginger beer.

Spectre will also offer Vesper’s tapas menu including marinated olives; tuna tataki with seared tuna over arugula with vinaigrette and unagi sauce; naan pizza; and Parmesan truffle tots.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
James Bond-inspired cocktail bar Vesper is set to expand in early October with neighboring concept Spectre. It will share the same menu as Vesper.

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris

Vesper, which opened in Glenwood Park in 2020 next to Kevin Gillespie’s Gunshow, will celebrate its fourth anniversary Sept. 4 with cocktail and food specials.

Owner Damien McGee, who was previously with Red Chair Restaurant and Jungle Club on Cheshire Bridge Road, was inspired by his parents’ love for Bond films to open Vesper with partner Jon Tilley.

They hoped to create a space “where if you came in, you might see James Bond having a cocktail there,” Tilley said in a 2020 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Brian Crumb

Review: The Porter makes a triumphant return in Little Five Points
Placeholder Image

Credit: Angela Hansberger

These delicious, ready-to-drink cocktails are great for summer
Placeholder Image

Credit: Rwby

Rwby closes in Midtown, with Mexican restaurant La Santa to take over the space
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bob Townsend

Eventide Brewing quietly closes in Grant Park
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Danielle Atkins

Southern recipes, stories that stand the test of time2h ago
Make the green beans from McDaniel’s QN2 BBQ in Sandy Springs
Espresso martinis are making a comeback
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon