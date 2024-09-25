Instant ramen and chili crisp make dan dan-inspired noodles in a flash

Even if you’re not craving soup, instant ramen is a great shortcut dinner. In addition to the ultra quick-cooking noodles, the seasoning packet is a flavor-packed mix that can gussy up more than just a pot of pasta water.
There are plenty of ways to play around with ramen; it works in noodle stir-fries, sheet-pan dinners and, in this recipe, tossed in a quick sauce inspired by dan dan noodles. Typical dan dan noodle sauces include chili oil, black bean paste, Sichuan peppercorns, soy sauce, peanuts and Chinkiang vinegar, a black Chinese vinegar that is complex and slightly sweet. To simplify the sauce, I used chili crisp and vinegar (you can use balsamic in place of the Chinkiang vinegar). Most brands of chili crisp include the majority of the ingredients in the dan dan sauce; you’ll get heat, crunch and fermented funk all in one scoop.
I kept this recipe plant-forward by crumbling a block of tofu (instead of the typical ground pork), flavoring it with a ramen seasoning packet and a little more chili crisp and vinegar. The tofu needs only a few minutes in a hot skillet to heat through and turn soft and creamy, like soft scrambled eggs. Alongside the tofu, I like to top the ramen with wilted spinach, which is likewise quick cooking. Another drizzle of chili crisp adds a final bit of heat and crunch.
Spicy Tofu Ramen Noodles
4 packets vegetable ramen
1 (10-ounce) package fresh baby spinach (about 12 cups)
Salt
1 (14-ounce) block firm or extra-firm tofu, drained
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
5 teaspoons chili crisp, divided, plus more for serving
4 teaspoons Chinkiang vinegar (Chinese black vinegar) or balsamic vinegar, divided
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Reserve one of the ramen seasoning packets; discard the remainder or save for another use.
Add the ramen noodles to the boiling water and cook just until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water.
While the water is heating and ramen is cooking, place the spinach in a large dry skillet and set over medium-low heat. Cook until wilted, 3 to 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt. Transfer to a medium bowl. Wipe out the skillet.
Crumble the tofu into small pieces in a medium bowl. Add the reserved ramen seasoning packet and stir until well combined.
Heat the oil in the now-clean skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu and cook, stirring, until it is the texture of soft scrambled eggs, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in 2 teaspoons chili crisp and 1 teaspoon vinegar. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the remaining chili crisp, vinegar, and the reserved ramen cooking liquid. Add the ramen and stir well to coat. Divide between four bowls and top with the tofu and spinach. Add chili crisp to taste and serve.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 775 calories (percent of calories from fat, 38), 30 grams protein, 95 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams total sugars, 9 grams fiber, 33 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 2,231 milligrams sodium.
