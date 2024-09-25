Instant ramen and chili crisp make dan dan-inspired noodles in a flash

Even if you’re not craving soup, instant ramen is a great shortcut dinner. In addition to the ultra quick-cooking noodles, the seasoning packet is a flavor-packed mix that can gussy up more than just a pot of pasta water.

There are plenty of ways to play around with ramen; it works in noodle stir-fries, sheet-pan dinners and, in this recipe, tossed in a quick sauce inspired by dan dan noodles. Typical dan dan noodle sauces include chili oil, black bean paste, Sichuan peppercorns, soy sauce, peanuts and Chinkiang vinegar, a black Chinese vinegar that is complex and slightly sweet. To simplify the sauce, I used chili crisp and vinegar (you can use balsamic in place of the Chinkiang vinegar). Most brands of chili crisp include the majority of the ingredients in the dan dan sauce; you’ll get heat, crunch and fermented funk all in one scoop.

I kept this recipe plant-forward by crumbling a block of tofu (instead of the typical ground pork), flavoring it with a ramen seasoning packet and a little more chili crisp and vinegar. The tofu needs only a few minutes in a hot skillet to heat through and turn soft and creamy, like soft scrambled eggs. Alongside the tofu, I like to top the ramen with wilted spinach, which is likewise quick cooking. Another drizzle of chili crisp adds a final bit of heat and crunch.