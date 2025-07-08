Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Monsoon floods sweep away 18 people and the main bridge linking Nepal to China

Monsoon rains have caused severe flooding in Nepal, sweeping away a key bridge connecting the country with China and leaving 18 missing
People watch the damage caused by flooding on the Bhotekoshi River 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Nepal Army via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People watch the damage caused by flooding on the Bhotekoshi River 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Nepal Army via AP)
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA – Associated Press
1 hour ago

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A mountain river flooded by monsoon rains swept away the main bridge connecting Nepal with China on Tuesday, leaving 18 people missing, Nepali authorities said.

Rescue efforts were underway and an army helicopter was able to lift people stranded by the flooding. Police said 95 rescuers were already at the area and more are expected to join in rescue efforts.

The flooding on the Bhotekoshi River destroyed the Friendship Bridge at Rasuwagadi, which is 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of the capital, Kathmandu. Several houses and trucks that were parked at the border for customs inspections also were swept away. Hundreds of electric vehicles imported from China had been parked at the border point.

The 18 missing are 12 Nepali citizens and six Chinese nationals, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

The Chinese along with eight Nepalis were workers at a Chinese-assisted construction project on the Nepali side of the border, according to the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, quoted by state media.

The destruction of the bridge has halted all trade from China to Nepal through this route. The longer alternative is for goods to be shipped from China to India and then brought overland to Nepal.

Monsoon rains that begin in June and end in September often cause severe flooding in Nepal, disrupting infrastructure and endangering lives.

___

This version has corrected that the flooding occurred Tuesday, not Monday.

Army personnel rescue people stranded by the flooding on the Bhotekoshi River 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Nepal Army via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE- A Cambodian Buddhist monk walks toward the Cambodia's 11th century Hindu Preah Vihear temple, which was enlisted as UNESCO's World Heritage site in Preah Vihear province, about 245 kilometers (152 miles) north of Phnom Penh, Cambodia Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2011. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)

Credit: AP

A look at the tensions with Cambodia that led to the suspension of Thailand's prime minister

Court suspends Thailand's prime minister to investigate a leaked phone call

Residents wear masks as volcanic ash blankets villages near erupting Indonesian volcano

The Latest

Israeli army vehicles moves in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel on Sunday, July 6, 2025. (Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

5 Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza and 18 Palestinians dead in Israeli strikes

21m ago

World shares mostly rise as markets shrug off Trump's tariff pressures

44m ago

Swiss village cashes in as tourists pay to visit dock featured in hit K-drama 'Crash Landing On You'

1h ago

Featured

Scott Jackson (right), business service consultant for WorkSource Fulton, helps job seekers with their applications in a mobile career center at a job fair hosted by Goodwill Career Center in Atlanta. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Unemployment in Georgia is down, but so is the labor force. Why?

Georgia’s labor force has declined by nearly 30,000 compared to May last year. Here are some reasons why.

Georgia appeals court rules election boards must certify results

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that election board members are required to certify election results even when they have concerns about fraud or errors.

Atlanta crypto biz owner caught up in fraud says it’s ‘like living in a James Bond movie’

Prosecutors say North Korean IT specialists are 'infiltrating' tech companies in the U.S. as remote workers to steal money from businesses and funnel it back to North Korea.