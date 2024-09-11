Breaking: Atlanta VC firm ends grant for Black women after discrimination lawsuit
Good technique and robust marinade make elegant lamb chops easy

Lemongrass Lamb Chops. (Aaliyah Man for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Lemongrass Lamb Chops. (Aaliyah Man for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
The next time you’re cooking a nice meal for two at home, consider lamb rib chops. They can seem intimidating to cook — after all, they’re pricey and the meat is tough when overcooked — but they needn’t be. All you need is a good technique that removes much of the margin for error.

Instead of putting the chops in a smoking hot skillet and flipping halfway through cooking, decrease the temperature to medium-high and flip the chops frequently while cooking. By flipping every 30 to 60 seconds, you’ll cook the chops more evenly on both sides and make it easier to check on their doneness as they cook. (For medium doneness, you’re looking for 140 degrees in the center near the bone.) Keeping the heat moderately high instead of blisteringly hot reduces the chance you’ll burn the chops before they cook through while still allowing for substantial browning on the exterior.

A good marinade also helps promote browning. Lamb’s strong flavor can stand up to equally robust seasoning, and in this recipe that comes in the form of lemongrass, fish sauce and fresh lime juice. Prepared lemongrass paste, usually found near the herbs in the grocery store produce department, is a great timesaver — no need to peel, bruise and chop the lemongrass before using. An equal amount of fish sauce provides all of the salt and tangy lime juice (plus a bit of sugar for balance) evens out the marinade’s funky salinity. Marinating for 10 minutes provides enough time to season the exterior of the meat; cooking the excess to make a quick sauce after searing the chops doubles down on its flavors.

Lemongrass Lamb Chops

2 tablespoons ready-made lemongrass paste

2 tablespoons fish sauce

4 teaspoons fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

4 lamb rib chops

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/4 cup water

In a shallow bowl, whisk together the lemongrass paste, fish sauce, lime juice and sugar. Add the lamb chops and turn to coat. Let marinate at room temperature for 10 minutes, flipping the chops after 5 minutes.

Heat the oil in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, shake off excess marinade from the chops and add to the skillet. (Reserve the marinade in the bowl.) Cook, flipping every 30 to 60 seconds, until the exterior is well browned and caramelized in spots, and the center registers 140 degrees for medium doneness, about 10 minutes total. Transfer to a serving plate and let rest for 5 minutes. Leave the skillet on the heat.

While the chops rest, add the reserved marinade and the water to the skillet. Bring to a simmer and cook, scraping up browned bits, until thickened, 30 to 60 seconds. Remove from the heat.

Drizzle the chops with the sauce and serve with lime wedges.

Serves 2.

Per serving: 299 calories (percent of calories from fat, 79), 9 grams protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 26 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 43 milligrams cholesterol, 1,445 milligrams sodium.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

