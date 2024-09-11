The next time you’re cooking a nice meal for two at home, consider lamb rib chops. They can seem intimidating to cook — after all, they’re pricey and the meat is tough when overcooked — but they needn’t be. All you need is a good technique that removes much of the margin for error.

Instead of putting the chops in a smoking hot skillet and flipping halfway through cooking, decrease the temperature to medium-high and flip the chops frequently while cooking. By flipping every 30 to 60 seconds, you’ll cook the chops more evenly on both sides and make it easier to check on their doneness as they cook. (For medium doneness, you’re looking for 140 degrees in the center near the bone.) Keeping the heat moderately high instead of blisteringly hot reduces the chance you’ll burn the chops before they cook through while still allowing for substantial browning on the exterior.

A good marinade also helps promote browning. Lamb’s strong flavor can stand up to equally robust seasoning, and in this recipe that comes in the form of lemongrass, fish sauce and fresh lime juice. Prepared lemongrass paste, usually found near the herbs in the grocery store produce department, is a great timesaver — no need to peel, bruise and chop the lemongrass before using. An equal amount of fish sauce provides all of the salt and tangy lime juice (plus a bit of sugar for balance) evens out the marinade’s funky salinity. Marinating for 10 minutes provides enough time to season the exterior of the meat; cooking the excess to make a quick sauce after searing the chops doubles down on its flavors.