Savage Pizza opens in Norcross and more metro Atlanta restaurant news

Current owners Nipul Patel and Anil Chagani, who took over Savage Pizza in 2020, opened a location in Kennesaw in 2024.

The 3,300-square-foot Norcross space features lounge seating, a superhero mural stretching along one wall and a bar at the front where diners can enjoy cocktails before or after eating. The back of the eatery includes a full-service dining room.

The comic book and superhero themes remain at the forefront, from the three arcade games in the front room to the dining room wallpapered with comic book pages.

“That was very important to us, capturing the essence (of Savage Pizza) and embodying that wherever we go,” Chagani said.

The full bar will offer beer, wine and superhero-themed cocktails like the Stark Standard (gin or vodka, dry vermouth and olive brine), the Galactic Glow (white rum, blue curacao and pineapple juice) and the Mystique (bourbon, grenadine, blue curacao and lemonade).

The food menu is the same as the Little Five Points location with subs, wings, bread sticks, salads, calzones and pizza. Several pasta dishes, including spaghetti and meatballs and lasagna, were also added

“(Customers can) go from one Savage to another, enjoy the same great food that they loved growing up with, but then get a different experience in each one,” Chagani said.

Savage Pizza is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

7 Jones St. NW, Norcross. 470-550-1129, savagepizza.com

*****

Credit: Peter Garritano Credit: Peter Garritano

New York-based chain For Five Coffee Roasters is now open in Midtown.

Located at 1105 West Peachtree in a 3,700 square-foot ground-floor space at the corner of West Peachtree and 12th Street, For Five Atlanta is the largest store in the brand’s portfolio.

In addition to coffee, For Five’s 1105 West Peachtree location offers cocktails, pastries, stuffed cookies and a seasonally changing breakfast and lunch menu. The breakfast menu features options such as peach French toast; a breakfast sandwich with bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, avocado and eggs on ciabattini bread); avocado toast; and pancakes. The lunch menu features sandwiches, salads, wraps and specialty items such as the spicy vodka rigatoni. Gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan offerings are also available.

For Five, open daily from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., was founded by Stefanos Vouvoudakis and Tom Tsiplakos, who launched the brand in New York City in 2010 with an initial focus on specialty coffee roasting and wholesale. In 2016, the duo opened the first retail location in Midtown, Manhattan and have since opened additional locations across New York and other cities including Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. The brand has already established a wholesale presence in Atlanta, with clients including Fiserv, Delta, The Federal Reserve and 1105 West Peachtree’s own Epicurean Atlanta hotel.

*****

A new restaurant called Read the Room is set to open at 691 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE along the Eastside Beltline, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Candy and ice cream shop Pecan Jack’s opened earlier this month at 800 Marietta St. in Midtown, Rough Draft Atlanta reports.

*****

Vietnamese restaurant Anh’s Kitchen is set to open its third metro Atlanta location in the former Duck Donuts space at 3025 North Druid Hills Road in Toco Hills, What Now Atlanta reports. It will join Anh’s locations in downtown Atlanta and Midtown.

*****

Brazilian acai bowl concept Beyond Berry is set to open at 1145 Euclid Ave. NE in Little Five Point, What Now Atlanta reports. The eatery also has a location inside Fetch dog park in Alpharetta.

*****

The St. Regis Atlanta has made changes to its food and beverage team.

Former executive chef Jordan Barnett has been promoted to director of food and beverage and Alexander Gut joins as executive chef.

Barnett, a native of Ontario, Canada, who has 26 years of experience in the hospitality industry, has worked for hotel restaurants in Toronto, Grand Cayman and Atlanta.

In his new role, Barnett will oversee the programming and menu development of Astor Court, The St. Regis Bar, in-room dining and banquets.

Gut, who most recently served as sous chef at The Ritz-Carlton Toronto, also worked for the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, and Delta Hotels Thunder Bay and The Tampa EDITION.

As executive chef, Gut will handle menu ideation, creative dining-related programming, ingredient sourcing and will lead the staff at Astor Court, The St. Regis Bar, in-room guest dining and on-property events catering.

