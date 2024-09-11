That cookbook, “The Mediterranean Dish: 120 Bold and Healthy Recipes You’ll Make on Repeat” (Potter, 2022) became a New York Times bestseller. But even before it went to press, she had a concept in mind for another book.

“A question people still ask me all the time, more than anything else, is how do I put dinner on the table every single day?” she told me in a recent telephone interview. “I know what it feels like after a long day, when you’re tired and totally checked out. I’ve had those same frustrations. Making a cookbook centered around dinner reimagined the Mediterranean way had been in my mind for a while and I wanted to address that question more fully.”

“The Mediterranean Dish: Simply Dinner: 125 Easy Mediterranean Diet-Inspired Recipes to Eat Well and Live Joyfully” (Potter, $35), which hits bookshelves Sept. 24, is the result.

“People of the Mediterranean don’t fuss so much about the order of things when it comes to what dinner should look like,” she said. “We don’t worry about an A+B+C format — this formula so many of us think we have to follow. There are no courses. We just think, ‘What’s in season? What do I have? What would be delicious to make for my family today?’ You’d be surprised — it can be a lot quicker and easier to make a nutritious meal than going through the drive-thru.”

This is the mindset that carries her through each workday, no matter how busy, and that underpins the organization of her new book.

Like her previous effort, the first chapter focuses on mezze, the small plates that characterize the informal Mediterranean table. This time, though, she presents those traditional flavors in inventive recipes suitable for snacking or mixing and matching for a balanced, if unconventional, dinner (think Roasted Pepper and Feta Nachos or Simple Marinated Chickpeas with Halloumi).

Other recipes are categorized in similarly casual terms, such as “Cozy One-Pots,” “Throw It Together,” “Happy Salads,” and “One-Pans and Baked Mains.” A small chapter called “Simple Protein Add-Ons” includes extra-speedy but flavorful ways to roast chicken breasts, broil salmon, season ground meat or saute shrimp to amp up an otherwise plant-focused meal.

“So many people say they don’t have the time to cook,” she said. “But what if making dinner were more of a life-giving, fun experience instead of a chore? We are so stressed out about time and calendars that we fail to take a breath and say, ‘If I have two cans of chickpeas, and a jar of good quality store-bought marinara, I can make dinner in 15 minutes!’”

RECIPES

These three recipes from “The Mediterranean Dish: Simply Dinner” (Potter, $35) exemplify Suzy Karadsheh’s approach to reducing dinner-making stress while amping up the fun and flavor.

Credit: Handout

Baked Chicken with Blood Orange and Fennel

This easy sheet pan entree is full of the bright, complex flavors for which the Mediterranean is famous. Suzy Karadsheh stresses the importance of seasoning the chicken well, making sure to rub salt, pepper and spices underneath the skin to ensure “good flavor in every bite.” Brushing the the chicken with the honey–olive oil mixture and broiling during the last minute of cooking yields crispy skin and a perfect golden-brown hue.

For the seasoning:

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon dried marjoram

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper flakes

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

For the chicken:

6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3¼ pounds)

4 large blood oranges or Cara Cara oranges (can substitute navel oranges)

Juice of 2 large limes (about ¼ cup)

½ cup dry white wine, such as pinot grigio

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

4 large garlic cloves, minced

1 medium fennel bulb, sliced into ½-inch rounds

1 medium yellow onion, halved and sliced into ½-inch wedges

1 tablespoon honey

Heat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack positioned in the center.

Prepare the seasoning: In a small bowl, mix the rosemary, marjoram, oregano, paprika, Aleppo pepper flakes, garlic powder, and a big pinch of salt and black pepper (about 1 teaspoon each).

Prepare and bake the chicken: Pat the chicken dry and apply the seasoning all over the chicken, including underneath the skin.

Zest and juice 2 of the oranges. Slice the remaining 2 oranges into ½-inch rounds.

To a sheet pan or a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, add the orange juice and half the zest, the lime juice, wine, 4 tablespoons olive oil and the garlic. Add the chicken and turn to coat, then add the fennel, onion and orange slices. Toss again, arranging most of the fennel and onion between and underneath the chicken. Make sure the chicken is skin-side up.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the chicken is fully cooked, its juices run clear, and the chicken’s internal temperature, when measured with an instant-read thermometer, reaches 165 degrees.

Remove the chicken from the oven and set aside. Adjust the oven rack to 6 inches from the broiler. Turn the broiler to high. In a small bowl, whisk the honey with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Brush the chicken skin with the mixture and place the chicken under the broiler. Broil for only 30 seconds to 1 minute, until the chicken skin crisps and turns golden brown. Do not walk away! Watch the chicken the entire time to prevent burning. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the remaining orange zest before serving.

Serves 6.

Per serving: 650 calories (percent of calories from fat, 46), 66 grams protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 32 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 339 milligrams cholesterol, 379 milligrams sodium.

Recipes and photos are reprinted with permission from “The Mediterranean Dish: Simply Dinner” by Suzy Karadsheh (Clarkson Potter, Copyright 2024). Photographs by Caitlin Bensel.

Credit: Handout

Flaky Veggie Phyllo “Pizza”

Suzy Karadsheh’s simplified version of “pizza night” shortens the prep time dramatically by swapping out layers of phyllo for yeast-raised dough and substituting assorted veggies for sauce. It’s delicious as a main course or cut into smaller squares for a snack or starter.

Only 12 sheets of phyllo are needed for this recipe. Roll the rest of the sheets back up and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Store them in the box in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

12 sheets phyllo dough, thawed if frozen (see note)

1 cup shredded mozzarella, or more to your liking

2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about ½ cup), or more to your liking

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved (about 14 tomatoes)

1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded and finely chopped

2 scallions, trimmed, green and white parts finely chopped

⅓ cup pitted Kalamata olives, roughly chopped

⅓ cup roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

Heat the oven to 375 degrees with a rack positioned in the center.

Place the olive oil in a small bowl and set it next to a sheet pan slightly larger than the size of your phyllo sheets. Brush the bottom of the sheet pan with olive oil.

Unroll the phyllo sheets and place them on a clean kitchen cloth. Dampen, ever so slightly, another clean kitchen cloth and lay it over the top of the phyllo sheets to prevent them from drying out as you work.

Place 3 sheets of phyllo onto the sheet pan and brush the top sheet with olive oil. Repeat with another 3 sheets of phyllo. Sprinkle half of the shredded mozzarella and half of the crumbled feta cheese evenly on top. Continue layering and brushing the phyllo sheets, 3 at a time in the same pattern, until you’ve used all 12 sheets, brushing the very top sheet with olive oil and adding the remaining mozzarella and feta cheeses.

Evenly spread the tomatoes, bell pepper, scallions, olives and parsley on top. Sprinkle with the dried oregano and red pepper flakes (if using).

Use a sharp knife to cut the phyllo into 12 squares and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the phyllo edges and bottom turn golden brown and crispy. Remove from the oven and serve. (Any leftovers can be warmed up in a medium-heated oven for about 5 minutes or until just warmed through.)

Serves 4 to 6.

Per serving, based on 4: 442 calories (percent of calories from fat, 56), 12 grams protein, 36 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 27 grams total fat (9 grams saturated), 35 milligrams cholesterol, 632 milligrams sodium.

Credit: Handout

Skillet Corn-and-Tomato Baked Polenta

In “The Mediterranean Dish: Simply Dinner,” Suzy Karadsheh describes polenta as “grits’ cousin from the Mediterranean.” This one-pan meal incorporates the flavors of late summer for a simple meatless dinner or side dish.

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels

1 cup grape tomatoes (about 14 tomatoes)

2 scallions, trimmed, green and white parts finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth, plus more if needed

1½ cups medium-grind yellow cornmeal (polenta)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ cup grated pecorino Romano cheese

⅓ cup roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for serving

⅓ cup roughly chopped fresh mint leaves

¼ cup crumbled goat cheese (about 2 ounces), plus more for serving

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

Heat the oven to 375 degrees with a rack positioned in the top third of the oven.

Warm the olive oil in a large, enameled cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Once the oil begins to shimmer, add the corn, grape tomatoes and scallions, and season with the salt and black pepper. Let the veggies sizzle for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add the broth, cornmeal and oregano. Stir to combine.

Cover the skillet and transfer to the top rack of the oven. Bake for about 20 minutes, then carefully remove the skillet and stir in the pecorino Romano, parsley, mint, goat cheese and red pepper flakes (if using).

Return the skillet to the oven and bake, uncovered, for another 20 to 25 minutes, or until the polenta is very thick and creamy. (Stir in a little water or broth if it seems too thick or dry.) Remove the polenta from the oven and allow it to sit for 10 minutes or so. Stir in some more fresh parsley, crumbled goat cheese, and red pepper flakes, if you like. Scoop into dinner bowls and serve.

Serves 4 to 6.

Per serving, based on 4: 577 calories (percent of calories from fat, 44), 20 grams protein, 61 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 28 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 46 milligrams cholesterol, 769 milligrams sodium.

