RECIPE: Mediterranean spice blend wraps dinner up in minutes

‘Tis the season of packed social calendars, buying and wrapping presents and keeping school kids busy during winter break. Who has time to make a complicated dinner?

To help with dinner-in-a hurry situations, keep a selection of pre-made spice blends in your cupboard. Ready-made seasoning blends can save time and effort by eliminating the need to measure and mix individual spices. They can also introduce a variety of flavors, easily enhancing your culinary repertoire with minimal preparation.

Shawarma spice blend is one of my favorites. Made with allspice, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and nutmeg, it has a bold, brash flavor. It’s the backbone of shawarma, a popular Middle Eastern street food made from meat such as lamb, chicken or beef that’s most often cooked on a vertical rotisserie. The highly seasoned meat is typically shaved off in thin slices and served in pita or atop a salad.