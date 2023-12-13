BreakingNews
RECIPE: Mediterranean spice blend wraps dinner up in minutes

Shawarma-spiced chicken thighs with herbs and feta wrapped in pita bread and served with a side salad. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Virginia Willis

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
48 minutes ago

‘Tis the season of packed social calendars, buying and wrapping presents and keeping school kids busy during winter break. Who has time to make a complicated dinner?

To help with dinner-in-a hurry situations, keep a selection of pre-made spice blends in your cupboard. Ready-made seasoning blends can save time and effort by eliminating the need to measure and mix individual spices. They can also introduce a variety of flavors, easily enhancing your culinary repertoire with minimal preparation.

Shawarma spice blend is one of my favorites. Made with allspice, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, coriander and nutmeg, it has a bold, brash flavor. It’s the backbone of shawarma, a popular Middle Eastern street food made from meat such as lamb, chicken or beef that’s most often cooked on a vertical rotisserie. The highly seasoned meat is typically shaved off in thin slices and served in pita or atop a salad.

Spice things up with the easiest and tastiest wrap this holiday season.

Chicken Shawarma

You can find pre-made shawarma spice blends at Middle Eastern markets and in the spice aisle of well-stocked grocery stores. Once the chicken is seasoned with the spice blend, it can be cooked immediately or refrigerated for up to 24 hours, which will result in a deeper flavor.

